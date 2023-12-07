WOMENOMICS unleashed: Steering India towards a $5-trillion economy

India stands at the crossroads of a transformative era, its sights set on the ambitious goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy. In this monumental journey, women have emerged as the driving force, who are poised to act as catalysts propelling the nation towards economic glory. The concept of "Womenomics" takes centre stage, advocating for the full and equal participation of women across all economic spheres. By 2025, India is projected to become the world's third-largest economy, surpassing Germany and Japan. This monumental journey requires a concerted effort from every sector, with women emerging pivotal in the march towards a $5-trillion economy.

Key local and international trends:

Globally, the economic landscape is experiencing a paradigm shift towards inclusivity and equity, recognizing women's economic empowerment as a cornerstone for sustainable growth. Nations worldwide are implementing policies and initiatives fostering women's entrepreneurship, providing access to finance, and promoting leadership development.

Challenges and opportunities:

While significant progress has been made, gender disparities persist, hindering women's full participation in the workforce and entrepreneurial landscape. Addressing these gaps necessitates concerted efforts to enhance women's education and skills, eliminating unconscious biases, and cultivating inclusive workplaces that empower women professionally.

Driving India's $5-trillion dream:

India's ambition to become a $5-trillion economy by 2025 demands a collaborative effort from every sector, with women positioned as key catalysts. Women aren't just consumers; they are integral contributors across industries—from agriculture to technology—creating value, generating wealth, and driving growth.

Yet, challenges such as social norms, cultural biases, legal constraints, financial exclusion, skill gaps, and safety concerns limit their full economic potential. Overcoming these hurdles requires a multifaceted approach, fostering an environment that supports women's aspirations and harnesses opportunities arising from global shifts.

