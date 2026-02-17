ASK Asset & Wealth Management gets SEBI nod for mutual fund business

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations as an investment manager in the mutual fund segment, marking its entry into India’s rapidly expanding retail investment market.

With the approval, ASK transitions into a full-suite asset and wealth management platform, adding mutual funds to its existing portfolio of Portfolio Management Services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIFs), private wealth and other investment solutions. The firm brings with it a four-decade-long presence in India’s equity markets, having managed capital across multiple market cycles through disciplined research, risk management and a long-term investment approach.

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ASK Mutual Fund will seek to extend this investment philosophy to a broader investor base, offering products across active equity, passive strategies, hybrid solutions and fixed-income categories. The fund house said its offerings will be designed to cater to diverse investor segments, ranging from first-time retail investors and long-term savers to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors, through transparent and scalable products.

According to the company, the mutual fund platform will introduce a carefully curated suite of schemes aimed at addressing varied investment objectives, including long-term wealth creation, income generation and capital preservation. A strong emphasis will be placed on disciplined portfolio construction and risk management, reflecting ASK’s legacy approach to investing.

Commenting on the development, Sameer Koticha, Founder and Chairman of ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, said the launch marks a key milestone in the firm’s evolution. “For over four decades, ASK has navigated multiple market cycles with a strong, research-driven approach focused on capital protection and growth. The launch of ASK Mutual Fund now enables us to extend this legacy to a wider investor base,” he said.

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Koticha added that the mutual fund licence completes ASK’s transition into a comprehensive asset and wealth management platform. “With Mutual Funds, we complete our transition into a full-suite asset and wealth management platform, spanning PMS, AIFs, Private Wealth, and now Mutual Funds for retail and institutional investors,” he said.

ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group primarily caters to HNI and UHNI clients and has a diversified presence across asset classes, including equities, real estate private equity, hedge strategies, private credit and NBFC operations. The Group operates through more than 20 offices across India and overseas locations such as Dubai and Singapore, serving investors across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

In 2022, private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquired a majority stake in ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, providing additional institutional backing for its expansion plans. As of December 31, 2025, the Group managed assets worth over ₹82,000 crore, positioning it among the larger players in India’s asset and wealth management industry.