BT Best Exchange Traded Funds: This ETF gave the highest 3-year return at 47.39% in India’s investment space

Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES is an equity-oriented financial services fund. Interestingly, the fund gave the highest 47.39% 3-year return, followed by Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF, which gave 47.27%. The Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES fund was launched on October 25, 2007. Its risk level is very high. The level of risk associated with a mutual fund helps investors make informed investment decisions. The NAV of the fund as of August 18, 2023, is Rs 51.17. Its expense ratio is 0.49 per cent. The fund has an AUM of Rs 1,341.62 crore. Mehul Dama manages the fund.

During this span, Dama, the fund’s manager, consistently delivered remarkable results, solidifying his position as an excellent mutual fund manager in the ETF category. He is managing an overall AUM of Rs 4,945.57 crore. Besides managing Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES, he also manages Nippon India nifty next 50 junior BeES, Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund and Nippon India Index Fund - Nifty 50 Plan-Growth.

As per Business Today, “The scheme’s investment objective is to provide returns that, before expenses, closely correspond to the total returns of the Securities as represented by the Nifty PSU Bank Index. There can be no assurance that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved.”

The three-year high rate of return provided by Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES stems from its company-specific growth trajectories. It leverages the upward market movements of major heavyweights in the banking sector.

The scheme secures a rating of 2 out of 5. Fund rating helps understand the holistic measure of the rank of a fund relative to its peers. Top funds receive a score of 5.



Exchange Traded Funds, commonly known as ETFs, represent a type of security that monitors the performance of a specific index, sector, commodity, bond, or various assets. Like mutual funds, ETFs consist of various securities but trade on exchanges akin to an individual stock. This feature allows investors to trade during business hours, enjoying the comfort of traditional stock trading.

ETFs are versatile financial instruments, allowing investors to profit from the price movements of underlying assets. These can include many elements, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or a combined investment scheme. They offer diversification across a wide set of assets, minimizing the risks of investing.

Another appealing factor is the fund's relatively low expense ratio. Lower expenses mean higher net returns for investors. This, accompanied by strong management and comprehensive, diversified exposure to thriving sectors of India's economy, makes the fund a great choice for investors looking for higher returns with controlled risks.

The Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES has set a benchmark for superb performance in the ETF space by delivering the highest 3-year return in India. This demonstrates the strength of the Indian market and showcases the massive potential of Indian ETFs.