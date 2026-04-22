Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund: Why investors are turning to conservative hybrid funds over fixed deposits

Mutual funds: At a time when markets are oscillating between sharp corrections and short-lived rallies, investors are increasingly shifting focus from pure return chasing to capital protection and consistency. In this context, conservative hybrid funds, designed to balance income generation with limited equity participation, are back in the spotlight. Among them, the Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund (CRCHF) stands out for its disciplined construction and risk-aware approach.

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A conservative hybrid fund primarily invests 75–90% in debt and 10–25% in equities, balancing stability with limited growth potential. It is suited for risk-averse investors seeking steady income, capital protection, and slightly higher returns than fixed deposits.

Fund in focus

The fund’s core strength lies in its allocation strategy. It maintains a predominantly debt-oriented portfolio, with roughly three-fourths of its assets in fixed income instruments, complemented by a measured equity exposure of around 22–23%. This structure becomes particularly effective during volatile phases. When equities correct sharply, the debt component acts as a cushion, limiting downside. At the same time, the equity allocation ensures that investors are not entirely left out when markets recover.

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Debt portfolio

What further strengthens its defensive positioning is the quality of its debt portfolio. The fund is heavily tilted towards AAA-rated instruments and government securities, with a meaningful allocation to sovereign bonds. This significantly reduces credit risk, which tends to surface during periods of market stress. Instead of chasing higher yields through lower-rated instruments, the fund prioritizes safety and predictability—an approach that becomes invaluable when liquidity tightens or credit events emerge.

Interest rate

Interest rate management is another area where the fund demonstrates prudence. With a modified duration of just over two years and a yield-to-maturity of about 7.26%, the portfolio is positioned to generate steady accrual income while limiting sensitivity to rate volatility. In an environment where central bank policy remains uncertain and bond yields can move unpredictably, this shorter duration profile helps in preserving capital stability.

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Portfolio diversification

On the equity side, the strategy is deliberately low churn, with a turnover ratio of just 0.10x. This reflects a long-term, buy-and-hold approach rather than tactical trading. The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as banking, healthcare, consumer, and technology, which adds another layer of resilience. In volatile markets, this kind of disciplined equity exposure tends to reduce behavioral risks and unnecessary portfolio noise.

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Returns

Performance-wise, the fund has demonstrated consistency over longer horizons. Its since-inception SIP return stands at 8.65%, with 10-year SIP returns of around 7.58%, broadly in line with its benchmark. While short-term returns have been under pressure — reflecting recent market volatility—that is not unusual for hybrid strategies. Their role is not to maximise returns in bull phases, but to smooth outcomes across cycles.

Ultimately, the Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund is best viewed as a stabilising component within a broader portfolio. It is well-suited for investors who want better-than-fixed-deposit returns without taking on full equity risk. In uncertain markets, where preserving capital is as important as growing it, the fund’s emphasis on quality, diversification, and controlled risk makes it a compelling choice.