Rs 10,000 SIP amid market volatility: Should you continue investing or quit & reduce risk?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to reinforce their position as a core wealth-building tool for Indian investors, even amid heightened market volatility. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sharp correction in domestic equities, with the Sensex falling 11.5% and the Nifty 50 declining 11.3%. This has also reflected in mutual fund industry assets under management (AUM), which dropped 4.75% month-on-month to ₹79.46 lakh crore in March 2026.
Despite the downturn, SIP inflows have shown strong resilience. Monthly SIP contributions rose 7.5% to ₹32,087 crore in March, up from ₹29,845 crore in February. The number of contributing SIP accounts also increased to 9.72 crore, highlighting sustained investor confidence in long-term equity investing.
Equity mutual funds, in particular, witnessed robust traction. Inflows surged 56% to ₹40,450 crore in March. Among categories, flexi-cap funds led with ₹10,054 crore inflows, followed by small-cap funds at ₹6,263 crore and mid-cap funds at ₹6,063 crore. This trend indicates that investors are continuing to deploy capital systematically rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations.
At the core of this strategy lies the power of compounding.
A simple illustration of a ₹10,000 monthly SIP at an assumed 12% annual return demonstrates how time drives wealth creation:
5 years: Invested ₹6 lakh → Corpus ₹8.2 lakh → Gain ₹2.2 lakh
10 years: Invested ₹12 lakh → Corpus ₹23.2 lakh → Gain ₹11.2 lakh
20 years: Invested ₹24 lakh → Corpus ₹99.9 lakh → Gain ₹75.9 lakh
30 years: Invested ₹36 lakh → Corpus ₹3.53 crore → Gain ₹3.17 crore
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The numbers highlight a key insight: over longer horizons, compounding becomes the dominant driver of returns. In the 30-year scenario, a significant majority of the final corpus is generated by accumulated returns rather than the initial investment.
Market corrections, such as the current one, often test investor discipline. However, SIPs inherently manage volatility through rupee cost averaging — buying more units when markets are down and fewer when they are high. This reduces timing risk and enhances long-term outcomes.
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Experts consistently advise against stopping SIPs during downturns. Pausing investments can disrupt the compounding cycle and lower long-term returns. Instead, volatile phases can offer opportunities to accumulate assets at relatively lower valuations.
While lump sum investments require careful timing and risk assessment, SIPs provide a structured and disciplined approach to investing. For long-term investors, consistency matters more than short-term market movements.
In essence, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP is not just an investment habit—it is a long-term wealth creation strategy powered by compounding.