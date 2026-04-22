Rs 10,000 SIP amid market volatility: Should you continue investing or quit & reduce risk?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continue to reinforce their position as a core wealth-building tool for Indian investors, even amid heightened market volatility. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have triggered a sharp correction in domestic equities, with the Sensex falling 11.5% and the Nifty 50 declining 11.3%. This has also reflected in mutual fund industry assets under management (AUM), which dropped 4.75% month-on-month to ₹79.46 lakh crore in March 2026.

Advertisement

Despite the downturn, SIP inflows have shown strong resilience. Monthly SIP contributions rose 7.5% to ₹32,087 crore in March, up from ₹29,845 crore in February. The number of contributing SIP accounts also increased to 9.72 crore, highlighting sustained investor confidence in long-term equity investing.

Equity mutual funds, in particular, witnessed robust traction. Inflows surged 56% to ₹40,450 crore in March. Among categories, flexi-cap funds led with ₹10,054 crore inflows, followed by small-cap funds at ₹6,263 crore and mid-cap funds at ₹6,063 crore. This trend indicates that investors are continuing to deploy capital systematically rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations.

At the core of this strategy lies the power of compounding.

A simple illustration of a ₹10,000 monthly SIP at an assumed 12% annual return demonstrates how time drives wealth creation:

Advertisement

5 years: Invested ₹6 lakh → Corpus ₹8.2 lakh → Gain ₹2.2 lakh

10 years: Invested ₹12 lakh → Corpus ₹23.2 lakh → Gain ₹11.2 lakh

20 years: Invested ₹24 lakh → Corpus ₹99.9 lakh → Gain ₹75.9 lakh

30 years: Invested ₹36 lakh → Corpus ₹3.53 crore → Gain ₹3.17 crore

MUST READ: BT Explainer: Why investors are shifting to multi-asset funds amid market swings

The numbers highlight a key insight: over longer horizons, compounding becomes the dominant driver of returns. In the 30-year scenario, a significant majority of the final corpus is generated by accumulated returns rather than the initial investment.

Advertisement

📢 What ₹10,000/month SIP looks like over time at 12% returns 👇



5 years:

💰 Invested: ₹6 lakh

💰 Corpus: ₹8.2 lakh

💰 Gain: ₹2.2 lakh



10 years:

💰 Invested: ₹12 lakh

💰 Corpus: ₹23.2 lakh

💰 Gain: ₹11.2 lakh



20 years:

💰 Invested: ₹24 lakh

💰 Corpus: ₹99.9 lakh

💰… pic.twitter.com/Fn96ezYDKh — Investment Zone (@reddy73375) April 19, 2026

Market corrections, such as the current one, often test investor discipline. However, SIPs inherently manage volatility through rupee cost averaging — buying more units when markets are down and fewer when they are high. This reduces timing risk and enhances long-term outcomes.

MUST READ: Why are more young Indians moving from savings accounts to SIPs

Experts consistently advise against stopping SIPs during downturns. Pausing investments can disrupt the compounding cycle and lower long-term returns. Instead, volatile phases can offer opportunities to accumulate assets at relatively lower valuations.

While lump sum investments require careful timing and risk assessment, SIPs provide a structured and disciplined approach to investing. For long-term investors, consistency matters more than short-term market movements.

In essence, a ₹10,000 monthly SIP is not just an investment habit—it is a long-term wealth creation strategy powered by compounding.