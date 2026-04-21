Tired of 6% FD returns? These new investment options could change your strategy

You are no longer limited to fixed deposits and debt mutual funds for fixed income. A new set of investment options is opening up with higher return potential. But with opportunity comes the need for sharper risk understanding.

If you have been relying on fixed deposits or debt mutual funds for stability in your portfolio, the fixed income landscape around you is changing rapidly. Today, you are being offered access to investment options that were once reserved for institutions—bringing both higher return potential and new types of risks.

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“Indian investors today have access to opportunities far beyond traditional fixed income. Higher yields, new platforms, and easier access have changed the game,” Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder of Grip Invest told Kanan Bahl, founder of Fingrowth Media, in a podcast.

Alternative fixed income instruments such as corporate bonds, structured debt instruments (SDIs), and platform-based debt products are increasingly becoming part of your investment universe. These options are designed to offer better yields compared to traditional products, often in the range of 9% to 15%, versus the typical 6–7% returns from debt mutual funds.

The shift is being driven by easier access and regulatory changes. You can now start investing in these instruments with as little as ₹10,000, a sharp drop from earlier thresholds that ran into lakhs or even crores. This means you no longer need institutional-level capital to participate in such opportunities.

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“Just because this market for retail investors is new, the product itself is not. These instruments have existed for decades and come with strong regulatory frameworks,” Aggarwal noted.

One of the key products you may come across is structured debt instruments (SDIs). These allow you to invest in a pool of loans—such as personal loans or invoice-backed financing—where your returns come from the interest and principal repayments of borrowers. The structure typically includes safeguards like over-collateralisation, where the issuer absorbs initial losses before your capital is impacted.

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However, as you explore these options, it is important to recognise that higher returns come with higher complexity. Unlike FDs, these instruments are market-linked and exposed to credit risk. For example, if a large number of borrowers in a loan pool default due to an external event, your returns—or even part of your capital—could be affected. That said, diversification and structural protections are designed to limit such risks.

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“Risks in fixed income cannot be eliminated, but they can be significantly reduced through diversification, careful selection, and understanding of structures,” Aggarwal explained.

From a portfolio perspective, you should not view these investments as replacements for traditional fixed income. Debt mutual funds and FDs still play a critical role, especially when you need liquidity or capital protection. Instead, alternative fixed income can act as a return-enhancing layer within your overall allocation.

If you are a disciplined investor, you can construct a diversified bond portfolio—spreading your money across issuers, ratings, and maturities—to balance risk and return. For instance, allocating across A-rated or higher bonds with shorter tenures can help you target double-digit returns while managing downside risks.

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You are also part of a growing investor base driving this shift. Typically, investors like you—earning over ₹10 lakh annually, digitally savvy, and already familiar with equities or mutual funds—are now looking to diversify beyond conventional options. This trend is expected to expand further as awareness improves and more platforms simplify access.

At a broader level, your participation in these instruments is doing more than just enhancing your returns. It is helping deepen India’s bond market and enabling mid-sized companies to access capital more efficiently—something that has traditionally been a challenge.

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The opportunity is clear: you now have more control over how you build your fixed income portfolio. But the responsibility also rests with you to understand the risks, assess product structures, and align investments with your financial goals.

In this evolving market, the question is no longer whether you should look beyond traditional fixed income — but how thoughtfully you do it.