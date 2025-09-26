Crorepati goals: Rs 1 lakh turned into Rs 11 lakh in 12 years — Here’s when this mid-cap fund could reach Rs 1 cr

Investors often hear about the power of compounding, but few truly appreciate how transformative it can be over long periods. A striking example is the Kotak Mid Cap Fund-Direct, which since its inception has rewarded investors handsomely.

When you invest in a mutual fund, the returns earned in the first few years are added to your principal. This larger corpus then earns returns in the subsequent years, creating an accelerating growth effect. Legendary investor Warren Buffett often attributes his fortune not just to smart investing but to the decades he stayed invested and let compounding work.

We can see this phenomenon clearly with Kotak Mid Cap Fund.

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 11 lakh

If an investor had put in Rs 1 lakh into the scheme just one year ago, the amount today would be Rs 1.01 lakh, reflecting a modest 1.84% gain. A three-year holding period tells a different story — the same amount would have grown to Rs 1.86 lakh, thanks to an impressive annualised return of 23.16%.

Over five years, the growth becomes more pronounced. A Rs 1 lakh investment would now be worth Rs 3.72 lakh, with the fund delivering a compounded annual return of 30.06%. For those who stayed invested for a decade, the corpus would have risen to Rs 6.04 lakh, at a 19.72% annualised return.

The real magic is seen over the long term. Since its launch on 1 January 2013, the fund has generated an annualised return of 21.13%. This means that an initial Rs 1 lakh invested at inception would now be worth approximately Rs 11.48 lakh (as of 31 August 2025).

Tenure Value (Rs) CAGR (%)

1 year 1,01,840 1.84

3 years 1,86,800 23.16

5 years 3,72,150 30.06

10 years 6,04,770 19.72

Since inception 11,48,700 21.13

(Source: Kotak Mutual Fund, as on 31 Aug 2025)

How long to reach Rs 1 crore?

If the fund continues to deliver returns close to its inception CAGR of 21.13%, an investment of Rs 1 lakh today would take around 24 years to grow into Rs 1 crore. This illustrates the enormous wealth-building potential of long-term investing and the discipline required to stay invested.

About Kotak Mid Cap Fund

Kotak Mid Cap Fund is one of the largest in its category, managing assets worth ₹56,988 crore (AUM as of 31 August 2025). It charges an expense ratio of 0.37% and tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI as its benchmark.

The scheme primarily invests in mid-cap companies (69.16%), with exposure to small-cap stocks (14.66%) and large-cap stocks (14.06%). It also has a small allocation to debt and money market instruments.

Sector-wise, the fund is diversified across IT software (10.91%), consumer durables (8.33%), finance (7.84%), retailing (7.74%), auto components (7.67%), healthcare (7.38%), chemicals (5.4%), and electrical equipment (5.05%).

Peer comparison

The best-performing midcap funds over the past 3, 5, and 10 years have consistently included the Quant Mid Cap Fund (Direct and Regular Plans), which stands out for delivering industry-leading returns across all periods. Known for its aggressive and active management style, Quant’s strategy focuses on identifying high-growth mid-sized companies, helping it outperform peers. The Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund has emerged as a strong 3-year performer, showcasing disciplined stock selection and risk management. Over longer horizons, funds like Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund have built reputations for steady returns, making them investor favorites.

Top 3 Midcap Funds – 3 Years

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – 31.47%

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Regular Plan – 30.52%

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – 27.12%

Top 3 Midcap Funds – 5 Years

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – 33.95%

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Regular Plan – 32.91%

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – 27.85%

Top 3 Midcap Funds – 10 Years

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan – 25.67%

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Regular Plan – 24.75%

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund – Direct Plan – 23.20%

Takeaway for investors

The Kotak Mid Cap Fund demonstrates how patience and compounding can turn relatively modest investments into significant wealth. For disciplined investors with a long-term horizon, Rs 1 lakh today could potentially grow to Rs 1 crore in about 24 years, provided the fund sustains its performance.