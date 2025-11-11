Business Today
Debt mutual funds record Rs 1.6-lakh crore inflows in October, reverse September trend

Institutions brought surplus cash back into the system, prompting robust participation following earlier quarter-end withdrawals.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2025 5:06 PM IST
Credit risk funds continued to see mild redemptions at ₹84 crore, though lower than the previous month.
SUMMARY
  • Debt-oriented mutual funds in India saw a significant turnaround in October 2025 with net inflows of ₹1.6 lakh crore, reversing September's outflows.
  • Short-duration categories like liquid, overnight, and money market funds attracted the majority of new investments, indicating a preference for lower-risk options.
  • Dynamic bond funds experienced outflows of ₹232 crore, highlighting caution in longer-duration segments amid global rate uncertainties.

Debt-oriented mutual funds saw net inflows of ₹1.6 lakh crore in October 2025, turning around from September’s outflows of ₹1.02 lakh crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Institutions brought surplus cash back into the system, prompting robust participation following earlier quarter-end withdrawals. With this shift, industry trackers reported a reset in sentiment around debt funds, especially as short-term categories outperformed conservative expectations.

Investors who had earlier pulled out funds to manage liquidity concerns now appear more comfortable re-entering the market, stabilising once-volatile segments.

Short-duration categories received the bulk of new money: liquid funds reversed September’s redemptions with ₹89,375 crore of inflows, overnight funds pulled in ₹24,051 crore, and money market funds netted an additional ₹17,916 crore.

In longer-duration segments, dynamic bond funds registered outflows of ₹232 crore after enjoying inflows for two consecutive months, reflecting pockets of caution around global rate uncertainty. Credit risk funds continued to see mild redemptions at ₹84 crore, though lower than the previous month. Meanwhile, corporate bond funds posted steady inflows of ₹5,122 crore, underscoring selective demand for quality issuers. Many investors, particularly institutions, appear watchful about extending duration until rate directions become clearer.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
