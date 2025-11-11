Debt mutual funds record Rs 1.6-lakh crore inflows in October, reverse September trend

Debt-oriented mutual funds saw net inflows of ₹1.6 lakh crore in October 2025, turning around from September’s outflows of ₹1.02 lakh crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Institutions brought surplus cash back into the system, prompting robust participation following earlier quarter-end withdrawals. With this shift, industry trackers reported a reset in sentiment around debt funds, especially as short-term categories outperformed conservative expectations.

Investors who had earlier pulled out funds to manage liquidity concerns now appear more comfortable re-entering the market, stabilising once-volatile segments.

Short-duration categories received the bulk of new money: liquid funds reversed September’s redemptions with ₹89,375 crore of inflows, overnight funds pulled in ₹24,051 crore, and money market funds netted an additional ₹17,916 crore.

In longer-duration segments, dynamic bond funds registered outflows of ₹232 crore after enjoying inflows for two consecutive months, reflecting pockets of caution around global rate uncertainty. Credit risk funds continued to see mild redemptions at ₹84 crore, though lower than the previous month. Meanwhile, corporate bond funds posted steady inflows of ₹5,122 crore, underscoring selective demand for quality issuers. Many investors, particularly institutions, appear watchful about extending duration until rate directions become clearer.