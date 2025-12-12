Edelweiss MF plans Greater China Fund through GIFT City, opens retail access to overseas market

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is set to roll out a Greater China equity fund for retail investors through the GIFT City IFSC platform, marking the asset manager’s first international product launched under this structure. The upcoming scheme will provide exposure to companies across Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and will mirror the strategy of Edelweiss’s existing Greater China offshore feeder fund.

Announcing the development on X, Edelweiss MF MD & CEO Radhika Gupta said she was “super excited to bring our first international offering via GIFT,” noting that it is designed specifically for retail participation and will be “the first of others to follow.” She emphasised that the new fund will feed into the same underlying portfolio as the AMC’s current Greater China product, ensuring continuity in investment approach.

Gupta added that more information on the subscription process and operational details will be shared soon. “Super excited to bring our first international offering via GIFT. This will be for retail investors and the first of others to follow. Lots of details on how to invest to come. The first GIFT fund feeds into the same fund as our Edelweiss Greater China Fund (domestic),” she said in her post.

As per news reports, the Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore Fund, a GIFT City feeder, channels investments into the JPMorgan Funds – Greater China Fund (Luxembourg SICAV). Open to resident Indians and NRIs (excluding US/Canada residents) via LRS or OPI, it requires a $5,000 minimum investment and $1,000 for additions.

Expense ratios stand at 0.50% p.a. (Direct Plan) and 1.50% p.a. (Regular Plan), excluding underlying fees, with no exit load. Online onboarding launches soon. Housed in GIFT City, it frees Indian retail investors from domestic mutual fund foreign limits. The portfolio focuses on technology, consumer discretionary, and financials—key to Greater China's economy.

Peer watch

Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund (FoF): This scheme primarily invests in units of the Schroder International Selection Fund – Greater China, which holds equities across the broader Greater China region.

The Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund – Direct Growth has been operational since January 1, 2013, and has delivered an average annual return of 38.41% since inception. As of December 12, 2025, the fund’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stand at Rs 2,534.28 crore. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Direct Growth option was ₹58.92 as of December 11, 2025.

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES: An exchange-traded fund that tracks the full Hang Seng Index, offering diversified exposure to Hong Kong equities. Due to SEBI’s overseas investment limits, the ETF is currently closed to new lump-sum investments, though ongoing SIPs continue.

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF and its corresponding FoF: These products focus exclusively on technology companies within the Hang Seng TECH Index. Similar to the Nippon ETF, both are presently shut for new investment inflows.