Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund sparks buzz with it AI model; Expert decodes if it’s worth your money

The Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund has captured the attention of both retail and institutional investors, closing its New Fund Offer (NFO) with collections of Rs 1,500 crore and reopening for continuous subscription on October 17, 2025. According to Maneesh Taneja, founder of Z Funds, the buzz around this fund stems from its unique investment model — one that blends artificial intelligence with human expertise — and its positioning as the first active equity offering from the Jio-BlackRock joint venture.

Taneja explained that until now, Jio BlackRock AMC had focused primarily on passive products such as the NFT 50, NFT Midcap 150, and NFT Smallcap 250 Index Funds, which track market indices. The Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, however, represents a strategic shift. Unlike index funds, this is an actively managed scheme, where fund managers make deliberate stock selection decisions rather than simply replicating an index.

“This fund gives managers complete freedom to invest across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks,” said Taneja. “Its benchmark is the Nifty 500 Total Return Index, and the goal is long-term capital appreciation through data-backed, active decisions.”

AI + Human judgment

Taneja highlighted that the core of the fund’s approach lies in its Systematic Active Equity (SAE) model — a framework that combines BlackRock’s proprietary AI engine, Aladdin, with traditional human fund management. “Aladdin scans real-time market data — from online consumer trends and credit card spending to macroeconomic signals — and ranks more than 700 Indian stocks,” he explained. “Fund managers then evaluate these AI recommendations based on fundamentals, governance, and valuation. Only when both AI and human judgment agree is a stock included in the portfolio.”

According to Taneja, this fusion of AI precision and human insight makes the fund stand out from conventional equity strategies. It allows the fund to stay agile, data-informed, and responsive to evolving market conditions.

Fund structure

“The Flexi Cap Fund can invest anywhere between 65% and 100% in equities, up to 35% in debt and money market instruments, and up to 10% in REITs and InvITs,” said Taneja. “This gives it tremendous flexibility to navigate market cycles.”

The fund is managed by Tanvi Kachheria and Sahil Chaudhary, both experienced professionals with global expertise. Taneja noted that Tanvi’s background in U.S. equity management and Sahil’s strength in quantitative research make for a powerful combination supported by BlackRock’s global research network.

Taneja also pointed out that the fund’s low minimum investment of ₹500 for SIPs or lump sums, no entry or exit load, and expense ratio of around 0.5% make it accessible to retail investors. “With about 6.5 lakh investors participating in the NFO, it’s clear that interest in this product is widespread,” he said.

SAE model

According to Taneja, the excitement around this fund comes with reasonable caution. “The SAE model is proven globally, but Indian markets are more sentiment-driven and retail-heavy. Roughly 60% of the portfolio is guided by AI signals, and if those signals misfire, short-term volatility could rise,” he observed. “Still, the remaining 40% of human discretion and constant oversight should help stabilize outcomes.”

He added that investors looking for innovative, technology-driven strategies can consider starting with small SIPs to track performance. “Those with higher risk tolerance can take advantage of the fund’s flexibility, but conservative investors may want to observe at least one market cycle before committing heavily,” he advised.

Future perfect?

In Taneja’s view, the Jio BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund represents a defining moment for India’s mutual fund industry. “This isn’t just another fund launch — it’s a signal that India’s investing landscape is evolving,” he said. “The partnership between Reliance Jio’s digital reach and BlackRock’s global expertise brings together scale, technology, and trust. If this model succeeds, it could set the blueprint for the next generation of AI-enabled active funds in India.”

He concluded, “Jio BlackRock has merged technology with human experience in a way that’s both modern and relatable. It’s not hype — it’s a sign of where Indian investing is headed.”