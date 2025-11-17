Master Capital Services gets SEBI's nod to set up MF business

Master Capital Services is moving ahead with its mutual fund venture, having brought home an in-principle approval from SEBI to establish an asset management company. The firm now faces additional compliance and registration hurdles before releasing any schemes to the public. This development arrives at a time when India’s mutual fund ecosystem continues to expand like never before, with industry assets crossing ₹70 lakh crore.

Rising domestic participation and consistent long-term savings patterns signify that new players may find fertile ground in this sector. Observers anticipate how Master Capital Services will shape its lineup to attract a diverse set of investors.

Master Capital Services said the proposed mutual fund business is expected to offer a range of equity, hybrid and multi-asset products designed for varied investor profiles.

The firm’s approach includes tapping quantitative models alongside robust bottom-up research to potentially address varied risk appetites. As the subsidiary of Master Trust, which has served India’s capital markets for decades, this foray represents a strategic expansion of existing advisory services. Market watchers are keeping an eye on how the new operation might stand out in a landscape already crowded by established AMCs catering to evolving investor needs.

Further details on product launches will follow once Master Capital Services satisfies SEBI’s final authorisation requirements. By combining decades of expertise from Master Trust with an ambition to diversify offerings, the company aims to integrate seamlessly across sectors.

Such positioning could resonate with those seeking custom portfolio strategies in today’s highly competitive environment. While establishing a fresh AMC in a niche brimming with established players is no small feat, many view this step as indicative of continued evolution in India’s financial sector, particularly as domestic investors increasingly look beyond conventional savings routes.