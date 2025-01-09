MF in December: Equity mutual fund inflows show uptick of 15% to Rs 41,156; SIP crosses Rs 26,000 cr for the first time

AMFI numbers: In December 2024, there was a notable increase in open-ended equity mutual fund inflows, which rose by 14.5% to reach Rs 41,155.91 crore. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) released on January 9, thematic/sectoral and small-cap funds received higher investments during this period.

However, the mutual fund industry as a whole experienced a net outflow of Rs 80,509 crore, with investors withdrawing Rs 1.27 lakh crore from debt funds. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) for the industry decreased by 1.7% to Rs 66.9 lakh crore in December 2024 from Rs 68.1 lakh crore in November 2024.

Despite this overall decrease, the equity AUM saw a marginal increase from Rs 30.4 lakh crore to Rs 30.6 lakh crore between November and December.

In December 2024, the SIP inflow reached an all-time high of Rs 26,459 crore, surpassing the Rs 26,000 crore mark for the first time. This marked a significant increase from the November 2024 SIP inflow of Rs 25,320 crore.

Sectoral and thematic funds experienced the most notable increase in growth, with inflows doubling to Rs 15,331.5 crore from Rs 7,658 crore in November. This surge was primarily fueled by the launch of 12 new fund offers (NFOs), which collectively raised Rs 13,852 crore.

On the other hand, large-cap funds saw a decrease in inflows to Rs 2,011 crore from Rs 2,547.9 crore in the previous month. Meanwhile, mid-cap funds showed modest growth, with inflows totaling Rs 5,093 crore, up from Rs 4,883.4 crore.

"Industry number came about 6000 crores higher than previous month. Culmination of NFOs, SIPs and lump sum purchase led to an increase net sales numbers. Investor confidence in mutual funds as an efficient tool for investments continues to remain strong. Increasing (Widening) product suite is facilitating investors to take an investment call basis their risk profile," said Manish Mehta, National Head - Sales, Marketing & Digital Business, Kotak Mahindra AMC.