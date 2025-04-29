Mutual fund investment: Large cap funds still outperform other funds in March; 38.6% of schemes beat benchmarks

MF investment: In a notable rebound for actively managed funds, 38.64% of equity mutual fund schemes outperformed their respective benchmarks in March 2025, according to a performance study by PL Wealth Management, the wealth arm of PL Capital.
The study, based on the analysis of 298 open-ended diversified equity schemes (excluding sectoral and thematic funds), highlighted a month of mixed results across fund categories. Notably, large cap funds led the pack, with 71.88% of schemes outperforming the NIFTY 50 TRI benchmark.
The AUM of equity mutual funds (excluding sector/thematic) also posted a moderate monthly increase of 7.68%, rising from Rs 23.12 lakh crore in February 2025 to Rs 24.90 lakh crore in March 2025.
Top performing categories:
Large Cap Funds showed the best performance, with 71.88% of schemes exceeding the NIFTY 50 TRI benchmark.
Large & Mid Cap Funds closely followed, with 58.06% of schemes outperforming the NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 TRI.
Mid Cap Funds also displayed a strong performance, with 51.72% of schemes surpassing the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.
Least performing category
Small Cap Funds had the lowest rate of outperformance at 10.00%, falling short of the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI benchmark.
Here’s how various categories performed:
Top Mutual Funds: 1-Month Return
Large Cap
LIC MF Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,379.07 7.85 Nikhil Rungta
Invesco India Largecap Fund(G) 1,328.90 7.57 Amit Nigam
Bandhan Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,765.87 7.47 Manish Gunwani
Large and Mid cap
Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 8,712.99 10.58 Ajay Khandelwal
LIC MF Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 2,859.42 9.46 Yogesh Patil
ITI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) 780.75 8.75 Alok Ranjan
Flexi Cap
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,962.03 11.06 Alok Singh
Quant Flexi Cap Fund(G) 6,712.15 8.66 Sandeep Tandon
ITI Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,031.77 8.43 Dhimant Shah
Multi Cap
Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 3,426.18 9.13 Ajay Khandelwal
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 778.03 8.74 Nitin Gosar
Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund-Reg(G) 5,893.80 8.24 Abhinav Khandelwal
Mid cap
ITI Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,091.64 9.40 Rohan Korde
Union Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 1,312.88 8.84 Gaurav Chopra
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund(G) 48,128.71 8.62 Atul Bhole
Small cap
TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 817.25 10.85 Mihir Vora
ITI Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 2,219.20 9.81 Dhimant Shah
Bank of India Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,574.18 9.73 Alok Singh
Focused
Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund-Reg(G) 634.25 8.77 Sanjay Chawla
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G) 10,484.45 8.48 Vaibhav Dusad
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund-Reg(G) 1,401.01 8.34 Ajay Khandelwal
Value-Contra-Dividend Yield
Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund(G) 5,791.13 9.19 Kunal Sangoi
HSBC Value Fund-Reg(G) 12,600.37 8.23 Venugopal Manghat
Tata Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G) 905.36 7.90 Sailesh Jain
ELSS
Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver-Reg(G) 1,319.59 10.95 Alok Singh
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) 3,816.77 10.58 Ajay Khandelwal
Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund(G) 14,392.25 8.73 Rupesh Patel
Benchmark Returns
NIFTY 50 - TRI 6.31
NIFTY 500 - TRI 7.35
Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI 7.73
Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI 9.10