Mutual fund investment: Large cap funds still outperform other funds in March; 38.6% of schemes beat benchmarks

MF investment: In a notable rebound for actively managed funds, 38.64% of equity mutual fund schemes outperformed their respective benchmarks in March 2025, according to a performance study by PL Wealth Management, the wealth arm of PL Capital.

The study, based on the analysis of 298 open-ended diversified equity schemes (excluding sectoral and thematic funds), highlighted a month of mixed results across fund categories. Notably, large cap funds led the pack, with 71.88% of schemes outperforming the NIFTY 50 TRI benchmark.

The AUM of equity mutual funds (excluding sector/thematic) also posted a moderate monthly increase of 7.68%, rising from Rs 23.12 lakh crore in February 2025 to Rs 24.90 lakh crore in March 2025.

Top performing categories:

Large Cap Funds showed the best performance, with 71.88% of schemes exceeding the NIFTY 50 TRI benchmark.

Large & Mid Cap Funds closely followed, with 58.06% of schemes outperforming the NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 TRI.

Mid Cap Funds also displayed a strong performance, with 51.72% of schemes surpassing the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.

Least performing category

Small Cap Funds had the lowest rate of outperformance at 10.00%, falling short of the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI benchmark.

Here’s how various categories performed:

Category Benchmark Total Schemes Outperformed Outperformance (%) Large Cap Funds NIFTY 50 TRI 33 23 71.88% Large & Mid Cap Funds NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 - TRI 31 18 58.06% Mid Cap Funds Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI 30 15 51.72% Flexi Cap Funds NIFTY 500 - TRI 39 14 35.90% ELSS NIFTY 500 - TRI 43 16 37.21% Focused Funds NIFTY 500 - TRI 28 9 32.14% Value/Contra/Dividend Yield NIFTY 500 - TRI 34 9 27.27% Multi Cap Funds Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI 30 7 23.33% Small Cap Funds Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI 30 3 10.00% Small cap funds lagged significantly, with only 10% of schemes outperforming their benchmark — the weakest showing among all categories.

Top Mutual Funds: 1-Month Return

Large Cap

LIC MF Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,379.07 7.85 Nikhil Rungta

Invesco India Largecap Fund(G) 1,328.90 7.57 Amit Nigam

Bandhan Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,765.87 7.47 Manish Gunwani

Large and Mid cap

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 8,712.99 10.58 Ajay Khandelwal

LIC MF Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 2,859.42 9.46 Yogesh Patil

ITI Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) 780.75 8.75 Alok Ranjan

Flexi Cap

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,962.03 11.06 Alok Singh

Quant Flexi Cap Fund(G) 6,712.15 8.66 Sandeep Tandon

ITI Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,031.77 8.43 Dhimant Shah

Multi Cap

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 3,426.18 9.13 Ajay Khandelwal

Bank of India Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) 778.03 8.74 Nitin Gosar

Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund-Reg(G) 5,893.80 8.24 Abhinav Khandelwal

Mid cap

ITI Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,091.64 9.40 Rohan Korde

Union Midcap Fund-Reg(G) 1,312.88 8.84 Gaurav Chopra

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund(G) 48,128.71 8.62 Atul Bhole

Small cap

TRUSTMF Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 817.25 10.85 Mihir Vora

ITI Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 2,219.20 9.81 Dhimant Shah

Bank of India Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) 1,574.18 9.73 Alok Singh

Focused

Baroda BNP Paribas Focused Fund-Reg(G) 634.25 8.77 Sanjay Chawla

ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G) 10,484.45 8.48 Vaibhav Dusad

Motilal Oswal Focused Fund-Reg(G) 1,401.01 8.34 Ajay Khandelwal

Value-Contra-Dividend Yield

Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund(G) 5,791.13 9.19 Kunal Sangoi

HSBC Value Fund-Reg(G) 12,600.37 8.23 Venugopal Manghat

Tata Dividend Yield Fund-Reg(G) 905.36 7.90 Sailesh Jain

ELSS

Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver-Reg(G) 1,319.59 10.95 Alok Singh

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) 3,816.77 10.58 Ajay Khandelwal

Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund(G) 14,392.25 8.73 Rupesh Patel

Benchmark Returns

NIFTY 50 - TRI 6.31

NIFTY 500 - TRI 7.35

Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI 7.73

Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI 9.10