PGIM India launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund to simplify equity-debt-gold diversification

PGIM India Asset Management has announced the launch of the PGIM India Multi Asset Allocation Fund (MAAF) — an open-ended scheme that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning equity, debt, commodities, and real assets. The fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation through a dynamic asset allocation strategy that adjusts to prevailing market conditions. Its investment universe includes equities, fixed income, gold, silver, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) — offering a single-window solution for investors seeking a balance between risk and return.

According to the fund house, the asset mix will evolve based on market trends, valuations, and the broader risk outlook. By blending growth-oriented assets like equities with defensive instruments such as debt and precious metals, the scheme aims to provide smoother returns and mitigate volatility across different phases of the market.

The scheme’s benchmark is a blended index comprising 60% Nifty 500 TRI, 20% Crisil Short Term Bond Index, 10% domestic gold prices, and 10% domestic silver prices, reflecting its multi-asset construct. The fund will be jointly managed by Vivek Sharma, Anandha Padmanabhan Anjeneya, and Utsav Mehta (for the equity segment), with Puneet Pal overseeing the debt component.

Investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000, and additional investments in multiples of Rs 1,000. An exit load of 0.5% applies if redeemed within 90 days, after which it is nil. The fund will be available in Growth and IDCW (Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal) options.

PGIM India emphasises that a multi-asset strategy helps reduce concentration risk and provides diversification across uncorrelated asset classes.

Historically, equities have performed well in economic expansions, while bonds and precious metals have tended to protect capital during downturns.

This category of funds, governed by SEBI’s hybrid mutual fund framework, requires investment across at least three distinct asset classes with a minimum 10% allocation to each. Such funds appeal to investors seeking balanced exposure and professional rebalancing, without having to manage multiple funds themselves.

While the approach can cushion portfolios during volatile markets, investors should note that returns may moderate during equity bull runs due to allocations toward lower-growth assets. Suitable for moderate-risk investors with a medium to long-term horizon, MAAF aims to offer a stable yet growth-oriented path through diversified asset exposure.

Peer comparison

The top-performing multi-asset allocation funds, based on recent factsheet data, demonstrate strong consistency across multiple timeframes — 1 month, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years. These funds have effectively balanced their exposure across equities, debt instruments, and commodities, optimizing risk-adjusted returns despite market volatility.

Leading performers such as ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, HDFC Multi-Asset Fund, Quant Multi-Asset Fund, Axis Triple Advantage Fund, and Tata Multi-Asset Opportunities Fund have shown resilience due to dynamic asset rebalancing strategies and diversification benefits. Their portfolios typically include blue-chip equities like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank, combined with sovereign and corporate debt, and a measured allocation to gold ETFs.

In terms of XIRR, the top five maintain healthy annualized returns between 11% and 15%, outperforming the hybrid category average. Fund size varies from ₹5,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore, reflecting investor confidence and liquidity depth. Most operate with a low to moderate riskometer, suitable for medium- to long-term investors seeking stability with growth potential.

While some funds levy a 1% exit load for redemptions within one year, their flexible asset allocation model and strong multi-year track record make them compelling options for diversified wealth creation.