SEBI finds 9 in 10 Indians skip markets despite knowing them: What’s holding them back?

Despite a surge in awareness, India's retail investment story is still in early innings. According to the SEBI Investor Survey 2025, while 63% of Indian households—around 213 million—are aware of at least one securities market product, only 9.5% are actually participating. That’s just over 32 million households with any real stake in mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, or bonds.
Commissioned by SEBI in collaboration with AMFI, NSE, BSE, NSDL, and CDSL, and conducted by Kantar, the nationwide survey reached over 90,000 households across 1,400 cities and villages, making it one of the largest household investment surveys ever done in India.
Key points
What's holding them back?
Only 22% of non-investors plan to join soon
This shows clear headroom: nearly a quarter of aware non-investors plan to start investing within a year—but only if the system becomes simpler, more transparent, and more trustworthy.
Though awareness is high, converting that into real investor participation requires building trust, simplifying digital journeys, and scaling up regional-language investor education. The findings are set to shape regulatory and outreach strategies for a more inclusive capital market.