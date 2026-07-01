Which AMCs have crossed ₹1 lakh crore Equity AUM? Where does Edelweiss stand?

Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC) has crossed the ₹1 lakh crore milestone in Equity & Hybrid Assets Under Management (AUM), placing it among a select group of mutual fund houses that have built substantial equity businesses as Indian investors increasingly shift household savings towards market-linked investments.

The milestone comes against the backdrop of a structural transformation in India's mutual fund industry, where rising SIP inflows, growing financial literacy and a broader retail investor base have helped fund houses steadily expand their equity assets over the past few years.

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₹1 lakh crore club

According to the AMC, its Equity & Hybrid AUM has crossed ₹1 lakh crore, while its overall AUM has reached ₹1.78 lakh crore as of June 29, 2026. The fund house also manages a monthly SIP book of around ₹690 crore, nearly 39.8 lakh active investor folios, and a distribution network comprising 43,000 mutual fund distributors and over 18,000 independent financial advisers.

While crossing ₹1 lakh crore in total AUM has become increasingly common among India's largest fund houses, achieving the same milestone specifically in equity and hybrid assets is considered more significant. Equity AUM tends to reflect long-term investor conviction because it is largely built through systematic investments and sustained participation rather than short-term institutional treasury allocations that often influence debt fund assets.

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Top AMCs

The Indian mutual fund industry is currently led by established players such as HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund, each managing well over ₹3 lakh crore in total assets. Other large fund houses, including Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, PPFAS Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund, have also crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in overall AUM.

Against this backdrop, Edelweiss has steadily strengthened its position through consistent growth in its equity franchise. The AMC's Equity & Hybrid AUM has risen from ₹29,382 crore in May 2023 to ₹50,185 crore in May 2024, increased further to ₹70,839 crore in May 2025, and has now crossed ₹1 lakh crore in 2026. Over the same period, active investor folios surged from 11.6 lakh to more than 39 lakh, indicating that much of the growth has been driven by sustained retail participation.

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How the largest AMCs compare

AMC Total AUM HDFC Mutual Fund ₹4.61 lakh crore ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ₹4.49 lakh crore SBI Mutual Fund ₹4.27 lakh crore Nippon India Mutual Fund ₹3.23 lakh crore Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund ₹2.57 lakh crore Axis Mutual Fund ₹2.02 lakh crore Edelweiss Mutual Fund ₹1.78 lakh crore* Mirae Asset Mutual Fund ₹1.61 lakh crore Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund ₹1.49 lakh crore PPFAS Mutual Fund ₹1.48 lakh crore UTI Mutual Fund ₹1.38 lakh crore

Source: Edelweiss AMC, INDMoney

Monthly SIP contributions

The expansion reflects broader industry trends. Monthly SIP contributions across the mutual fund industry have remained at record levels over the past year despite intermittent market volatility, while investors continue to favour equity mutual funds for long-term wealth creation. The increasing acceptance of goal-based investing and the growing reach of digital investment platforms have also widened participation beyond metropolitan cities.

Edelweiss' product suite

Edelweiss has simultaneously diversified its product suite beyond traditional equity and debt funds. Besides offering passive funds, hybrid schemes and Bharat Bond ETFs, it has also established a presence in the emerging Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) segment. Its Altiva SIF platform has accumulated more than ₹5,950 crore in assets, making it one of the largest SIF offerings in the industry.

For investors, the ₹1 lakh crore Equity & Hybrid AUM milestone should be viewed as an indicator of scale rather than a guarantee of superior investment performance. A larger asset base often reflects investor confidence, wider distribution and operational strength, but investment decisions should continue to be based on factors such as long-term fund performance, consistency across market cycles, risk-adjusted returns, portfolio quality, fund manager experience and alignment with individual financial goals.

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Even so, Edelweiss' latest achievement underscores how India's asset management landscape is evolving. As retail participation deepens and systematic investing becomes more entrenched, competition among AMCs is increasingly being shaped not just by size, but by their ability to build enduring equity franchises capable of attracting long-term investor capital.