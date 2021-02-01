Budget 2021: Watch live streaming on Aajtak, India Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her first budget post coronavirus pandemic on February 1 at 11 am.

Viewers can catch the live updates of the "budget like never before" on Aaj Tak, India Today and Lok Sabha TV channels. Besides this, you can also catch live coverage of Union Budget 2021 -22 on the YouTube channels of PIB India, Aaj Tak, India Today and Lok Sabha.

In order to access the India Today Budget 2021 live, you need to type "India Today live TV budget" on the YouTube search option. You can also get latest updates on the Union Budget 2021 via BusinessToday.In and in case you want to read the latest Budget 2021 news, you can go to the BusinessToday.In live blog.

In a first since the presentation of India's first budget on November 26, 1947, the Union Budget 2021-22 has gone paperless and can also be downloaded from the official Government of India website once it is presented before the Parliament. All MPs will receive soft copies of the budget.

Union Budget 2021-22 , which is also Nirmala Sitharaman's third consecutive budget before the Parliament, is a challenging one as she has a mammoth task of managing to bring the economy back to pre-COVID levels and to tackle the curveballs thrown by the coronavirus crisis. With the economic growth at a 10-year low, widening fiscal deficit and inflation at its peak, the entire country and the world will watch this budget very closely.

