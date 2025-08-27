Oman plans a reset of its Golden Visa programme, expanding property investment options

Oman is preparing a revamp of its Golden Visa programme, offering more property investment avenues for foreign investors than previously available, Gulf News reported. The move comes as the Sultanate’s real estate market sees an uptick in high-value deals, including the record-setting sale of its most expensive penthouse to date.

Senior officials have set August 31 as the date for unveiling the details of the ‘new’ Golden Visa programme. Matt Boyd, Business Development Manager at Sovereign Group, told Gulf News, “The Golden Visa in Oman is not new – these categories for longer-term residency have existed since 2021. This may represent a relaunch of the programme with a stronger focus on promotion.”

He added that while investors have long been able to obtain extended visas linked to business or property investments, Oman’s historically high thresholds have limited uptake compared with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For context, the UAE requires Dh2 million for a property-linked Golden Visa, and Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency programme sets minimum investments of SR7 million or SR4 million for longer-term visas.

Oman is aiming to change that, with infrastructure projects such as the bold transformation plan for Salalah, alongside new free zones and development initiatives, creating more opportunities for investors.

Under the programme, residency by investment leading to a 10-year visa can be secured through several options:

Owning a fully constructed residential property worth at least OR500,000.

Holding shares in a company valued at OR500,000 or more.

Owning stock in listed Omani companies valued at OR500,000 or more.

Employing at least 50 Omani nationals.

Purchasing government development bonds worth at least OR500,000.

A 5-year residency permit is also available, with the investment requirements halved.

Irina Cotescu, co-founder of Oliviri Consultancy, told Gulf News, “Oman is clearly charting its own course – one that’s slower by design, but far more integrated. What stands out is the shift from transactional incentives to a long-term partnership model.”

She added, “By combining regulatory clarity, digital infrastructure, and targeted investor programs, Oman is signaling that it values not just capital, but commitment. That positions Oman as one of the most thoughtfully structured gateways for foreign investment in the Gulf.”