American Dream losing shine? 4 in 10 Indian-Americans consider leaving the US. Here’s why

For decades, the United States symbolised ambition, stability and upward mobility for millions of Indians. But a new survey suggests that this long-held aspiration may be undergoing a quiet but significant shift. Nearly 40% of Indian-Americans are now considering leaving the US, signalling a growing sense of unease within one of the country’s most successful immigrant communities.

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Striking shift in sentiment

The findings, based on a Carnegie Endowment-YouGov survey, highlight a notable change in outlook among Indian-origin residents in the US. Once seen as firmly rooted and upwardly mobile, a sizeable segment of this community is now rethinking its future in the country.

While not all are planning an immediate exit, the fact that such a large proportion is even contemplating leaving underscores a deeper sense of uncertainty about life in the US today.

Politics emerges as the biggest trigger

At the heart of this shift is growing frustration with the American political climate. Around 58% of respondents who are considering leaving cited dissatisfaction with US politics as their primary concern.

Polarisation, policy changes and a perceived shift in the country’s direction — especially in recent years — have contributed to a feeling of alienation among many Indian-Americans. Surveys also show widespread disapproval of the current administration’s performance, particularly on immigration and economic issues.

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Cost of living & safety concerns rising

Beyond politics, everyday realities are also weighing heavily.

Rising cost of living: About 54% of respondents flagged increasing expenses—housing, healthcare and education — as a major concern.

Safety worries: Around 41% expressed concerns about personal safety and social stability.

These pressures are particularly significant for middle-class professionals who once viewed the US as a place of long-term financial security.

Immigration hurdles & long waits

Immigration challenges remain a persistent pain point. Long green card backlogs — often stretching decades for Indian applicants — along with visa uncertainties have made permanent settlement increasingly difficult.

For many families, this translates into years of instability, limiting long-term planning and reinforcing the idea that staying in the US may not be worth the uncertainty.

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Identity, discrimination and belonging

Concerns about discrimination and social acceptance are also shaping perceptions. Some respondents report changes in public behaviour toward minorities and a growing sense of being “outsiders” despite years of living in the country.

This has triggered broader questions around identity and belonging — issues that go beyond economics and policy. Not a mass exodus — yet

Despite the headline number, it’s important to note that not all those considering leaving are actively planning to do so. Only a smaller share say they frequently think about it, suggesting that for many, the idea reflects frustration rather than a firm decision.

With over 5 million people of Indian origin in the US, even a gradual shift in sentiment could have long-term implications — for migration trends, global talent flows and India-US ties.