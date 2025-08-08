‘Selective identity’: Viral post accuses second-gen Indian Americans of cultural entitlement

A candid post on Reddit titled “The Wild Entitlement of Second-Gen Indian Americans – Let’s Talk About It” has ignited widespread debate across social media platforms, challenging perceptions within the Indian-American diaspora.

In the now-viral post, the anonymous author accuses many second-generation Indian Americans of displaying a “deep sense of entitlement,” claiming they benefit from the hard-earned sacrifices of their first-generation immigrant parents while showing little gratitude or respect for their cultural roots.

Advertisement

“Many of them were handed upper-middle-class suburban lives… all on the back of first-gen parents who worked insane hours, lived frugally, and tolerated racism silently,” the post reads. It further critiques what the author describes as performative activism, pointing out how some second-gens dismiss their heritage until it becomes socially fashionable and invoke their identity selectively.

The post draws a sharp contrast between first-generation immigrants — described as resilient individuals who built lives from scratch — and their children, some of whom are portrayed as “keyboard activists,” “narcissistic,” and “allergic to accountability.” Particularly scathing is the observation that many second-gens “yell about decolonization while sipping $9 matcha lattes” and consider “explaining Diwali to Becky in HR” their biggest challenge.

Advertisement

While the author clarifies that not all second-generation Indian Americans fit this mold — noting that many are “humble, hard-working, and aware of their privilege” — the post singles out the loudest voices online as contributing to what it calls a growing cultural disconnect.

The post has generated thousands of upvotes and comments, with reactions ranging from strong agreement to sharp criticism. Some users applauded the post for “saying the quiet part out loud,” while others called it an unfair generalisation that fails to recognise the unique identity struggles of second-gen immigrants.

As debates over cultural identity, privilege, and generational disconnects continue to unfold, the Reddit post has clearly touched a nerve — opening up difficult but necessary conversations within the Indian diaspora in America.