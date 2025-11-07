Apple announces 2026 Swift Student Challenge dates: When, how and where to apply

Apple has announced that applications for the 2026 Swift Student Challenge will open on February 6, giving student developers across the globe three weeks — until February 28 — to build and submit their most creative Swift playgrounds.

The challenge, now a highlight of Apple’s developer education initiatives, celebrates innovation among young coders and rewards standout participants with recognition, mentorship, and the chance to attend Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Building creativity through code

Participants are encouraged to create interactive app playgrounds using Apple’s developer tools like Xcode and Swift Playgrounds. To help them prepare, Apple is releasing new “Develop in Swift” tutorials and hosting Meet with Apple coding sessions, providing guidance and resources ahead of submissions.

Winners will be judged on innovation, creativity, social impact, and inclusivity. A select group of Distinguished Winners will be invited to Apple’s Cupertino campus for an exclusive three-day immersive experience during WWDC — offering hands-on learning and direct interaction with Apple engineers and designers.

📣 Swift Student Challenge 2026 submissions open February 6–28! Get ready to build your app with special Meet with Apple sessions and new Develop in Swift Tutorials. https://t.co/EVGJVThCjS pic.twitter.com/b8MzSQXtrR — Apple Education (@AppleEDU) November 6, 2025

Inspiration from past winners

To motivate future participants, Apple spotlighted past winners who transformed their challenge projects into full-fledged apps.

Among them is Brayden Gogis, creator of the Solisquare card game (now on the App Store) and Joybox, a collaborative social media app that lets users add shared memories — photos, stories, and songs — to a digital “Joybox” that unlocks at a chosen time.

Another standout is Adrit Rao, whose app Signer uses Core ML to translate sign language gestures into spoken words, enabling real-time communication for people with hearing impairments. Apple also highlighted Sofia Sandoval, developer of Cariño, a digital handmade-card app designed on iPad using Apple Pencil.

Who can apply

Eligible applicants must meet country-specific age requirements and be currently enrolled — or recently graduated within 90 days — from an accredited institution, homeschool equivalent, or Apple Developer Academy.

Launchpad for the next generation

Whether you’re just starting with SwiftUI or already comfortable building app interfaces, the Swift Student Challenge remains one of the most accessible ways to turn curiosity into creation.

As Apple puts it, the challenge is less about competition and more about inspiring young developers to imagine, code, and share ideas that matter.

Submissions open February 6, 2026. Full details, preparation resources, and stories from past winners are available on Apple’s official Newsroom.