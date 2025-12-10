Australia imposes complete social media ban for children under 16, blocking 10 major platforms

Australia imposed a nationwide ban on social media for children under the age of 16 on Wednesday, becoming the first nation to do so. The kids will no longer have access to four major social media platforms, among others. They are TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Calling it "a proud day" for families in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese said that the law stands as proof that policymakers are capable of curbing online harms that have gone beyond the traditional methods of protecting children.

"This will make an enormous difference. It is one of the biggest social and cultural changes that our nation has faced," Albanese told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's a profound reform which will continue to reverberate around the world."

Ten of the largest platforms were required to block access for children after midnight (1300 GMT on Tuesday) or risk fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law. The measure drew blowback from major tech firms and free-speech advocates, but was lauded by many parents and child advocates.

PM Albanese urges kids to pick a new hobby

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to try a new sport, pick up a musical instrument, or lose themselves in a long-awaited book in a video message ahead of the country’s upcoming summer school break.

In the hours leading up to the ban’s start, roughly one million children affected by the law began posting farewell messages to their online followers. One teenager told TikTok audiences, “No more social media… no more contact with the world,” while another wrote, “#seeyouwhenim16.”

The rollout represents a pivotal test after a year of debate over whether a nation could effectively restrict children’s access to social media platforms that are woven into everyday life. It also serves as a live experiment for governments worldwide frustrated by social networks’ slow adoption of harm-reduction measures.

Albanese’s centre-left government championed the measure, arguing research shows excessive social media use among younger teens can harm mental health, through exposure to misinformation, bullying, and harmful body-image messaging.

Several countries, including Denmark, New Zealand, and Malaysia, have indicated interest in studying or possibly emulating Australia’s approach, positioning the nation as a testing ground for how far governments can go with age gating without chilling free speech or innovation.(With inputs from Reuters)