Canada lifts visa requirements for citizens of this nation in a move targeting trade, mobility

Canada opened its doors wider to Qatari travellers on Thursday, lifting its long-standing visa requirement in a move that took effect at 5:30 a.m. EST. The announcement, made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab, marks a significant shift aimed at streamlining travel for business and leisure while reinforcing a steadily expanding bilateral partnership.

Advertisement

According to the Canadian government, introducing visa-free travel for Qatari citizens will support growth in tourism, trade, and investment, and reflect the rising volume of people-to-people and commercial exchanges between the two countries. Canada said the step aligns with its approach to managed migration while safeguarding national security.

Qatari citizens who already hold a valid temporary resident visa can continue using it until it expires or until their passport becomes invalid. Those without a visa must now apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) when travelling to Canada by air. Travellers can visit canada.ca/eTA to check eligibility and complete applications.

“Lifting visa requirements is an important step in our relationship with Qatar and makes it easier for eligible travellers to experience all that Canada has to offer. Not only will it strengthen opportunities for business and investment, it will deliver economic benefits at home and abroad, while also deepening the strong ties between our two countries,” Minister Diab said.

Advertisement

In 2024, bilateral trade between Canada and Qatar totalled approximately CAN $325 million, while visitor arrivals from Qatar increased to around 9,000,an 11.5% rise from the previous year. The two countries, marking over 50 years of diplomatic relations, are advancing cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, agribusiness, and critical minerals.

The eTA system, used for most visa-exempt air travellers, allows quick pre-travel screening, with most applications approved within minutes using a valid passport, a credit card, and an email address.

Air connectivity between the two countries has also increased, following the expansion of the Canada–Qatar Air Transport Agreement in late 2024. The added routes are supporting deeper commercial partnerships and strengthening mobility between the two nations.