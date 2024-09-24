'Complete fraud': SC dismisses Punjab govt's appeal on NRI quota expansion for medical admissions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab government's appeal contesting a decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court that annulled the government's attempt to broaden the definition of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota for undergraduate medical admissions.

The Supreme Court was considering appeals related to the high court's September 10 order, which invalidated a notification issued by the Punjab government on August 20. This notification sought to extend the NRI quota to include distant relatives of NRIs, such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins, under the 15 per cent quota designated for NRI admissions in medical colleges.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, leading a three-judge bench, condemned the government's initiative as a “complete fraud” and described it as a “money-spinning machine.” He emphasised the need to eliminate the NRI quota system, stating, “We must stop this NRI quota business now.”

The Chief Justice further criticized the implications of such a quota, indicating that it undermines the integrity of the education system. “Judges know what they are dealing with,” he asserted, highlighting the potential adverse effects of the expanded quota on deserving candidates.

The Supreme Court refrained from intervening further, acknowledging that the high court had thoroughly examined the case. The apex court also pointed out the detrimental impact of the NRI quota expansion, noting that candidates who achieve significantly higher marks in the NEET UG exams could be denied admission as a result of this policy.