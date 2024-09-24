New US H-1B visa rules hit Indian workers amid massive layoffs in tech industry

The US tech industry is grappling with a significant wave of layoffs that have disproportionately affected Indian workers, particularly those holding H-1B visas. This trend, alongside the introduction of stricter visa regulations and soaring application fees, has created an increasingly challenging environment for immigrants, international students and skilled labourers in the United States.

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, around 438 tech companies have collectively laid off approximately 137,500 employees, shattering the perception of the tech sector as a bastion against economic downturns.

The current job scarcity has put immense pressure on H-1B visa holders, who face strict timelines to secure new employment or risk having to leave the country.

The US Congressional Research Service reports that many Indian workers endure extraordinarily long waits for green cards—sometimes extending beyond 190 years—even after fulfilling all labour requirements. This backlog has compounded the precarious situation for these skilled professionals.

New visa rules amplify challenges

Recent changes to US visa policies have further complicated matters for Indian workers. The October 2024 visa bulletin from the US Department of State, which outlines the availability of immigrant visas for the upcoming fiscal year, has sparked concerns among various visa categories, including the EB-5 investor visa program.

This visa permits individuals to acquire residency through significant investments in targeted areas but often sees delays for applicants from mainland China and India.

The application fee for H-1B visas has skyrocketed from $10 to $215 per beneficiary, marking an extraordinary 2150% increase. Additionally, the fee for paper filing has risen dramatically from $460 to $780, a 70% jump. Such increases place an added financial burden on applicants amid job uncertainty.

Changes have also been made for green card applicants; the fee for filing an I-30 petition has increased to $675 for paper submissions and $625 online. A new $600 fee has been introduced for certain asylum petitions, while international students are facing additional scrutiny when applying for F, M, and J visas, requiring accurate information related to their passports.