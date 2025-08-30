Indonesia rolls out All-Indonesia app to streamline immigration, customs and health forms

Indonesia is set to simplify entry for international travelers with the launch of the new ‘All-Indonesia’ application, which merges the Immigration Arrival Card, Customs Declaration, and Health Declaration into a single digital form. The system, jointly rolled out by Immigration, Customs, and the Ministry of Health, will be fully operational from September 1, 2025, at major airports including Soekarno-Hatta (Jakarta), Juanda (Surabaya), and Ngurah Rai (Bali). The app aims to reduce paperwork and expedite arrival procedures, according to Fragomen.

Travellers will be able to complete the form up to three days before arrival and will only need to present the QR code generated by the application at the airport. The system also allows group registration for passengers travelling together, streamlining the process further.

APEC cardholders and foreign ship crew members can select the “No Visa” option within the app and will receive manual assistance from airport officials as needed.

Airports not yet integrated into the system will continue to require travellers to submit the manual Arrival Card along with the electronic Customs Declaration. Officials say the phased rollout will gradually cover additional airports nationwide.

The All-Indonesia application marks a significant step toward digitalising immigration and customs procedures, aligning Indonesia with other countries that have adopted single-form digital entry solutions for incoming travellers.