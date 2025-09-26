'No bed for 70 hours, slept on floor': 73-year-old woman detained in US without warning, deported to India

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Sikh grandmother who had lived in the United States for over three decades, was unexpectedly detained and deported earlier this week, sparking outrage and protests from her community. According to her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, Kaur was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check-in. This incident came despite her having faithfully complied with immigration procedures for over 13 years.

Kaur, a resident of East Bay, California, was detained after she was called in for additional paperwork at the ICE office in San Francisco. Following her detention, her family, along with hundreds of supporters, organized protests demanding her immediate release, with demonstrators holding placards that read "Hands off our grandma" and "Bring grandma home."

In an Instagram post, Ahluwalia confirmed that Kaur had already been sent back to India, with her family unable to say a final goodbye. "Bibi ji (Harjit Kaur) is on her way back to Punjab. She has already landed in India," Ahluwalia wrote.

Kaur, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1992 as a single mother, had her asylum case denied in 2012, but she had continued to comply with ICE’s regulations, checking in every six months. She was assured that she could stay in the U.S. under supervision while waiting for her travel documents. Despite this, her detention came without warning.

Ahluwalia described the treatment Kaur received during her detention. After being detained in Bakersfield, Kaur was transferred to Los Angeles and then to a facility in Georgia. "She was not even given a bed for nearly 60-70 hours and was forced to sleep on the floor," Ahluwalia recounted. He also mentioned that she was denied a shower and only given wet wipes before her flight to Delhi.

Kaur’s family has raised concerns over her health, particularly since she suffers from thyroid issues, migraines, knee pain, and anxiety. They fear that detaining someone with such health conditions is dangerous. "The detention could jeopardize her well-being," said her daughter-in-law, Manji Kaur.

Her deportation has attracted significant attention, including remarks from Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), who criticized the move. “The detention of a 73-year-old woman with no criminal record after complying with immigration requirements for more than 13 years is a clear example of misplaced priorities,” he said.

Kaur worked for over two decades at an Indian clothing store in Berkeley, becoming a familiar face in her community. Her granddaughter, Sukhdeep Kaur, described her as an "independent, selfless, and hardworking woman," noting how she had been a "mother figure" to many in the community.

This case brings attention to the wider issue of immigration policies that have led to increased detentions during routine check-ins, particularly for individuals who have followed all legal procedures. As Harjit Kaur's family and community continue to call for justice, the incident highlights broader concerns regarding the treatment of long-term residents in the U.S. immigration system.

(With PTI inputs)