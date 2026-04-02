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Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistani nationals amid travel restrictions

Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistani nationals amid travel restrictions

The announcement, made by the Pakistani Embassy in Doha on Tuesday, states that the suspension is due to the "prevailing situation" and urges travellers to plan ahead

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 2, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistani nationals amid travel restrictionsQatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistani nationals amid travel restrictions

In a move that could impact many Pakistani travellers, Qatar has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for nationals from Pakistan. The announcement, made by the Pakistani Embassy in Doha on Tuesday, states that the suspension is due to the "prevailing situation" and urges travellers to plan ahead.

What this means for Pakistani travellers

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The suspension applies to Pakistani nationals who are planning to visit Qatar without a pre-arranged visa. As a result, those arriving without the necessary documentation may face entry restrictions and delays at the immigration counter.

The embassy strongly recommends that all Pakistani travellers obtain the appropriate visas prior to their journey to avoid any inconvenience. "Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that the visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to the prevailing situation," the embassy said.

Why the suspension?

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While the embassy did not provide specific details about the "prevailing situation," the suspension appears to be a temporary measure in response to current conditions. The advisory also emphasised that travellers must secure visas before departure, as the visa-on-arrival process will not be available for the time being.

Keeping informed and planning ahead

The Pakistani Embassy in Doha has urged travellers to stay updated through official channels and consult relevant Qatari authorities or visa centres before making any travel plans. It also reiterated its commitment to assisting travellers and ensuring they have all the necessary information before heading to Qatar.

Key takeaways for travellers

  • Pakistani nationals need to obtain a visa prior to travelling to Qatar.

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  • Travellers should stay informed about the latest updates and consult official sources for guidance.

  • The temporary suspension of the visa-on-arrival service could affect those arriving without the proper documentation.

Published on: Apr 2, 2026 10:14 AM IST
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