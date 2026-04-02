Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival for Pakistani nationals amid travel restrictions

In a move that could impact many Pakistani travellers, Qatar has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for nationals from Pakistan. The announcement, made by the Pakistani Embassy in Doha on Tuesday, states that the suspension is due to the "prevailing situation" and urges travellers to plan ahead.

What this means for Pakistani travellers

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The suspension applies to Pakistani nationals who are planning to visit Qatar without a pre-arranged visa. As a result, those arriving without the necessary documentation may face entry restrictions and delays at the immigration counter.

The embassy strongly recommends that all Pakistani travellers obtain the appropriate visas prior to their journey to avoid any inconvenience. "Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that the visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to the prevailing situation," the embassy said.

Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to prevailing situation. All Pakistani travellers to Qatar are advised to obtain appropriate visas prior to travel to avoid inconvenience. — Pakistan Embassy Qatar (@PakinQatar) March 30, 2026

Why the suspension?

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While the embassy did not provide specific details about the "prevailing situation," the suspension appears to be a temporary measure in response to current conditions. The advisory also emphasised that travellers must secure visas before departure, as the visa-on-arrival process will not be available for the time being.

Keeping informed and planning ahead

The Pakistani Embassy in Doha has urged travellers to stay updated through official channels and consult relevant Qatari authorities or visa centres before making any travel plans. It also reiterated its commitment to assisting travellers and ensuring they have all the necessary information before heading to Qatar.

Key takeaways for travellers