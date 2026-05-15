Thailand has overhauled its alcohol rules. Eight new regulations governing the sale and consumption of alcohol in public spaces, transport facilities, and government-controlled areas came into force immediately after being published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, May 12, according to a report by the Bangkok Post.

The changes update parts of Thailand's alcohol control framework that has been in place since 2008, with authorities saying the revisions are designed to better reflect how shared spaces are used today.

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For travellers and residents alike, the scope of the new rules is broad. Here is what has changed:

1. Roads and vehicles

The sale of alcoholic beverages on roads, in vehicles, or in vehicles located on a road is now prohibited.

2. Train stations and trains

Alcohol cannot be sold at train stations or on trains. The sole exception is for special events held inside the air-conditioned halls of Bangkok Station.

3. Public passenger piers and ferry terminals

Both the sale and consumption of alcohol at public passenger piers and ferry terminals are now banned.

4. Passenger transport stations

The prohibition extends to all passenger transport stations nationwide, covering both sale and consumption.

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5. Factory premises

Alcohol cannot be sold or consumed within factory premises. Liquor production plants are exempt and may continue to sell alcohol as part of their regular business, and tasting during the production process remains permitted.

6. Government-controlled areas

The sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited across all areas under the supervision of the government, state enterprises, and other government agencies. Exceptions apply to areas designated as private residences, clubs, or venues hosting traditional banquets.

7. Public parks

Alcohol is banned in public parks owned by state enterprises or other government agencies.

8. State enterprise premises

The prohibition also covers all premises belonging to state enterprises or other government agencies.

The regulations took effect immediately upon gazette publication and apply nationwide. Travellers visiting Thailand should note that several locations previously associated with casual drinking, including transit hubs and waterfront terminals, now fall under these restrictions.