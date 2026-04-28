Why don't NRIs return? Chicago-based investor answers Sridhar Vembu

Investor Vineeth K has responded to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's call for Indians in the United States to return home, saying many non-resident Indians now choose to stay abroad less for money and more for reliable public systems, cleaner cities, and greater day-to-day stability.

Writing from Chicago, Vineeth said many non-resident Indians choose to remain abroad for reasons that go beyond higher salaries. "For most of them, it's not just about earning more money, not anymore. That's a very small part of the story," he wrote on X.

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"The real reasons are the quality of everyday life and systems that work more consistently: lower day-to-day corruption; less dependency on "connections" for basic services; stronger safety nets during emergencies; better civic discipline; cleaner cities and better infrastructure; and roads without constant stress and unpredictability."

"These are not luxury factors; that is just daily living in very fundamental ways," he said.

Vineeth questioned what incentive many overseas Indians would have to move back. "What is their incentive for them to return back? How long will we just keep pushing the narrative of the homeland?" he wrote.

Dear Sridhar Sir,



I’m writing this from Chicago, and I have deep respect for you, but I also want to share a lived perspective from many NRIs who chose to stay abroad.



For most of them, it’s not just about earning more money, not any more. That’s a very small part of the story.… https://t.co/NiRFCJlLNM — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) April 28, 2026

He added that many Indians abroad had not abandoned the country but had built stable lives elsewhere. "Many of them didn't 'leave India behind.' They simply built a life where the system around them allows more predictability and stability."

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Vineeth also said those who stayed in India had made their own choice and could focus on fixing domestic challenges rather than framing the solution as asking people to return. "Both paths matter. Both contributions are valid," he said.

His response came after Vembu published an open letter to Indians in America, asking them to come back to India and contribute their talent and technology leadership. In that post, Vembu said India's global standing, prosperity, and security would depend on technological strength and argued that the country needed returning talent to help guide its young population.

The exchange has triggered wider discussion online over migration, opportunity, quality of life and what drives decisions by skilled Indians living overseas.

