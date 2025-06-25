'Zoom kar leta...': This Indian entrepreneur took 1,600 km train journey for a 3-hour meeting in China

Imagine travelling 1,600 kilometres in a single day for a three-hour meeting, and still being back home in your own bed by night. That’s exactly what Akash Bansal, co-founder of Indian tech brand Skyvik, says he did in China, and he’s calling it a testament to the country’s extraordinary railway infrastructure.

In a post on X, Bansal wrote, “So, I traveled 1600 km in a single day for a 3-hour meeting and wasn't dead by the end. This shows how convenient life in China is. I took a train in the morning, traveled 800 km one way, had a meeting, and returned at night to sleep in my bed.”

The entrepreneur claimed the entire journey cost him just ₹8,000, including ₹4,000 for an 800-km leg completed in 4.5 hours on China's high-speed rail. But for Bansal, it wasn’t just about speed; it was the seamless experience that impressed him.

He praised the size and efficiency of Chinese train stations and shared how smooth the boarding process was: “You enter the platform just 10 minutes before departure, and the gates open on both sides, east and west. You simply scan your national ID or passport at the scanner, and the door opens.”

Bansal added that when he arrived early at one station, a security official took the initiative to help him catch an earlier train, without him asking. “Mind you, I said nothing; this fellow did all this on his own. He could have ignored me,” he said.

The post sparked a wide range of reactions on social media. Some users asked why he didn’t just take the meeting online. “Google Meet ya Zoom kar leta?” one person joked. Bansal responded that the meeting was related to hardware and couldn’t be held virtually.

Others lauded the reliability and efficiency of China's high-speed trains. One user remarked, “That’s truly impressive! It highlights what's possible with modern infrastructure and efficient systems, making long distances feel short.”