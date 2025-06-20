Business Today
$500 stipend, air tickets and more: Uzbekistan offers 5 fully funded scholarships to Indian students; Details here

The prestigious programme, conducted entirely in English, invites applicants to explore world-class training in tourism, cultural heritage, and related fields

Sonali
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 10:48 AM IST
$500 stipend, air tickets and more: Uzbekistan offers 5 fully funded scholarships to Indian students; Details here Uzbekistan offers fully funded scholarships to Indian students

In a major academic opportunity for Indian students, the Republic of Uzbekistan has announced five fully-funded scholarships for postgraduate studies at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage in Samarkand for the 2025–26 academic year. The prestigious programme, conducted entirely in English, invites applicants to explore world-class training in tourism, cultural heritage, and related fields. Applications are open until August 1, 2025.

According to a public notice by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the scholarships are open to Indian nationals for master’s programmes at the Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, a state-run university based in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The initiative is part of Uzbekistan’s broader effort to strengthen educational ties within the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) community.

The university offers specialisations in:

  • Management

  • Tourism and Hospitality

  • Archaeology

  • Restoration of works of art and architectural monuments

  • Museology, preservation, restoration, and conservation of historical and cultural objects

All programmes are conducted in English, and the university does not require a language proficiency certificate if the applicant’s previous degree was earned in English. Otherwise, scores from IELTS (6), TOEFL iBT (72), or CEFR (B2) are mandatory.

The state grant from Uzbekistan covers:

  • One-time arrival and departure economy class airfare each year

  • Monthly stipend of $500

  • Dormitory allowance of $100/month

  • Biannual educational trips to ancient cities of Uzbekistan with an additional $100 per trip

Students will study in a “Smart Campus” equipped with modern infrastructure, including a hotel, restaurant, digital library, sports complex, and an innovative HoReCa academy. The university also collaborates with global institutions in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. on research and joint programmes.

Applicants are required to submit:

  • Passport/ID

  • Bachelor's degree diploma

  • CV and photo (3x4)

  • Language proficiency proof (if required)

  • An essay on “Contributing to the development of tourism of the SCO countries” (1–1.5 pages)

The Ministry of Education clarified that it has no role in the nomination or selection process. All selections will be made by the Uzbek authorities.

