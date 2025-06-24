A 'Born to shine' course for the brightest! Canadian university launches new course on Diljit Dosanjh

From stadium tours to the classroom, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has now become the subject of academic study. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is set to launch a dedicated course on the 'Born To Shine' singer at its Creative School, exploring his cultural influence, global reach, and musical legacy.

The announcement was made at the Billboard Summit during NXNE in Toronto, where leading voices from the music and media industries gathered to discuss the evolving role of artists in global culture.

The new course will focus on the cultural, musical, and diasporic relevance of Dosanjh’s work and how he has emerged as a global ambassador for Punjabi identity and sound.

“Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity, and global music entrepreneurship,” said Dr Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at TMU’s Creative School.

“His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage,” she added. “By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilise diasporic communities, and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity.”

Dosanjh’s two-decade career has seen him evolve from a regional Punjabi artist to an international force. Albums like MoonChild Era and G.O.A.T. charted globally, with MoonChild Era peaking at No. 32 on the Canadian Albums Chart, a rare milestone for an Indian singer.

His influence was further amplified with his record-setting Dil-Luminati tour across North America in 2023, which included the largest Punjabi music concerts ever held in Canada. That same year, Billboard Canada dedicated a special print issue to his contributions to music and culture.

Outside of music, Dosanjh has also carved out a strong acting career. His performance in Udta Punjab earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, while his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in the 2024 Netflix biopic Chamkila drew critical acclaim.

“It’s a true honour to help shape a course around an artist like Diljit Dosanjh,” said Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects. “His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom, and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities.”