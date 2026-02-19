Spain is steadily carving out a niche among Indian students looking beyond traditional study-abroad destinations. With globally ranked universities, world-class business schools, structured student-to-work pathways and relatively predictable living costs, the country is positioning itself as a credible and competitive European option.

Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO, University Living, says, “Spain has emerged as a study-abroad destination of choice and vibrancy for foreign students, offering a broad range of academic, historical, and cultural programs. From lively cities such as Madrid and Barcelona to peaceful coastal towns, Spain combines a comfortable climate, welcoming communities, and a rich cultural heritage. Students benefit from academically rigorous programs along with strong cultural exposure.”

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Strong universities, global reputation

According to QS World University Rankings 2026, Spain hosts several top-ranked institutions:

Universitat de Barcelona (UB) – Highest-ranked in Spain, known for research excellence.

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) – Recognised for top-tier research and international faculty.

Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) – Strong in social sciences, humanities and health sciences.

Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM) – A leading research university in the capital.

Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) – Known for strong employer reputation.

Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) – A top choice for engineering and technology.

Maheshwari notes that “In addition to the increasing number of degree programs offered in English, leading institutions such as Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and Complutense University of Madrid continue to attract international applicants.”

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Immigration reforms strengthen student pathways

Spain updated its immigration framework through Royal Decree 1155/2024, which entered into force on 20 May 2025. The changes are designed to make the student-to-work transition more structured while clarifying compliance requirements.

International students enrolled in long-duration higher education programs can work up to 30 hours per week during their studies without separate work authorisation. Study permits can now be granted for the official duration of the academic program, reducing frequent renewals, although residence cards must still be maintained.

Graduates may apply for a residence authorisation to look for employment or start a business for up to 24 months. However, this authorisation does not itself permit employment; students must secure work-based residence status once employed.

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Visa applications for long-stay study permits are generally required to be filed from the applicant’s country of residence through the Spanish consulate.

Financial proof remains linked to Spain’s IPREM benchmark, with applicants typically required to demonstrate funds equivalent to 100 percent of the monthly IPREM amount, along with additional funds for accompanying family members.

Growing but untapped Indian potential

According to the European Student Landscape by University Living, 2,350,805 students were studying in Spain during 2023–2024. Of these, 101,871 (approximately 4.3 percent) were international students, while 2,248,934 (95.7 percent) were domestic.

Indian representation remains relatively small, suggesting early-stage growth potential compared to traditional destinations. Spain continues to maintain a strong domestic higher education base while gradually expanding its international footprint.

Maheshwari concludes that Spain’s blend of policy clarity, cost structure and academic depth makes it increasingly attractive. “Overall, Spain presents a balanced proposition: credible institutions, structured immigration routes, cost predictability, and cultural depth. For students seeking a European experience with long-term mobility pathways, Spain offers a compelling option.”

Cost of living and accommodation

Living expenses vary by city. Madrid averages around €1,200–€1,300 (Rs 1.28 Lakh to Rs 1.39 lakh approx) per month, Barcelona slightly lower, while smaller cities range between €800–€1,000 (Rs 86,000 to Rs 1.07 lakh approx). Overall, monthly student expenses typically range from €800 (Rs 86,000 approx) to €1,600 (Rs 1.71 lakh approx), depending on lifestyle and location.

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Accommodation remains the largest expense, ranging from €300 to €1,600 (Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.71 lakh approx) depending on city and housing type. Options include on-campus housing, off-campus shared apartments, private rentals, homestays, and a growing supply of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) across major university hubs.