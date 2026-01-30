France is quickly moving up the list of study-abroad choices for Indian students, not just for its universities and culture, but also for how the country is reshaping its policies, post-study pathways, and student affordability.

France is fast becoming a preferred study abroad destination, known for its rich cultural heritage, globally respected universities, and vibrant student life, according to Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living.

The numbers show why the shift matters. According to University Living’s European Student Landscape: Beyond Beds and Benches Report, France hosted around 2,900,000 students in 2024, making it one of Europe’s biggest education hubs. About 89% were domestic students, while 11% were international, and among them, 7,344 students (0.2%) were from India. Maheshwari notes that India could see “rapid growth of over 200% by 2030,” pointing to rising middle-class aspirations and demand for global degrees.

Policy changes that matter for Indian students

France’s student rules have evolved in ways that can directly change how Indians plan their education and careers.

Maheshwari highlights that “the long-stay visa now allows students to work part-time while completing their programmes, and non-EU graduates are eligible for a two-year post-study visa.” He also points to scholarship support through “Eiffel, Charpak, and Erasmus+,” adding that public university tuition remains “among the lowest in Europe.”

To ease accommodation pressure, he says France plans to create 35,000 new affordable housing units by 2027, while private Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) initiatives are also expanding supply. Another factor helping France’s pitch: the expansion of English-taught programmes and fresh career pathways linked to the €100 billion France Reliance initiative.

Top French universities for Indian students are tracking

France’s academic pull is also being powered by global rankings.

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, top French institutions include:

Paris Sciences & Lettres (PSL University) ranked 24

Institut Polytechnique de Paris ranked 46

Sorbonne University ranked 63

Paris-Saclay University ranked 73

For Indian applicants, this makes France a serious option beyond just “Paris as a dream city,” especially for STEM, engineering, and research-driven programmes.

Costs: Paris vs student cities like Lyon

Living costs in France vary sharply by location, and that difference can shape budgets for Indian families.

Maheshwari says Paris remains the most expensive, with average monthly expenses of around €1,723 (Rs1,89,000 approx), while cities like Lyon and others offer a more moderate range of €1,100 to €1,130 (Rs 1,20,000- Rs Rs 1,23,000 approx) per month. The biggest cost, he notes, is accommodation, typically making up 40–55% of monthly spending. Smaller cities can help students save around €400–€600 (Rs 44,000- Rs 66,000 approx) per month compared to Paris.

Housing options and what Indian students can expect

France’s accommodation market now spans multiple formats. Students can choose from CROUS [Centre régional des œuvres universitaires et scolaires (Regional Centre for University and School Works)] residences, off-campus rentals, PBSA, and homestays, depending on comfort and budget.

Maheshwari notes CROUS remains the cheapest at €200–€400 (Rs 22,000- RS 44,000 approx) per month, though limited in availability. Off-campus rentals range from €500 to €1,200 (Rs 55,000 - Rs 1,31,000 approx), PBSA in Paris often sits at €1,000–€1,500 (Rs 1,10,000 - Rs 1,65,000 approx), while homestays can cost around €820–€1,200 (Rs 90,000 - Rs 1,3,000 approx), including meals.

Admissions and fees

According to career guidance platform Edwise, applications generally open between November and March for the next academic year. For non-EU students, including India, applications are typically routed through Campus France or the Études en France portal.