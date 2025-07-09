Enrolments from India up 34%: Why are students choosing New Zealand over the Big-4s

Indian students are fast swapping the “Big Four” study hubs for New Zealand. Fresh data from Education New Zealand shows enrolments from India soared 34 % between January and August 2024, climbing from 7,930 for all of 2023 to 10,640 in just eight months.

IDP Education, which tracked the numbers, calls it a decisive pivot driven by easier visa policies, lower costs, and a perception of greater certainty.

Indian cohort now No. 2 on Kiwi campuses

Indians account for 11 % of all international enrolments, second only to Chinese students. IDP adds that enrolments by Indian women have doubled year-on-year, evidence that the trend spans demographics.

“New Zealand offers a safe and viable academic destination,” an IDP spokesperson said, crediting the rise to transparent post-study work rules and affordable tuition.

World-ranked universities, broader programs

All eight New Zealand universities sit inside the QS World University Rankings 2026. Flagships include the University of Auckland (#65) and Otago (#197). Course hot spots for Indians: data science, engineering, business analytics, hospitality, nursing, and education.

Cost maths favours Kiwi shores

Tuition: NZD 20,000, 40,000 a year, below US/UK rates and on par with Australia and Canada.

Living costs: generally lower than in Sydney, Toronto, or London, making the total package attractive for Indian families.

Post-study work (PSW): three-year runway

Complete a 30-week Master’s or PhD and you can work in New Zealand for up to three years, says Immigration NZ. In 2024, the government even extended PSW to shorter stackable qualifications, critical at a time when other countries are tightening rules. With unemployment at 5.1 % (March 2025), graduates see real job prospects.

Deepening India–NZ academic links

Last year, New Zealand universities inked deals with IIM Ahmedabad, GIFT City, and Karnataka’s higher-ed council, part of a push to align courses with India’s booming education and fintech sectors.