Starting in 2026, Finland will allow upper secondary education to be completed in English, following the enactment of a new law aimed at making the country more appealing to skilled workers with school-aged children, according to AFP.

The revised law on upper secondary education and matriculation examinations, passed in December 2024, officially came into force on Friday. It enables schools to offer an English-language pathway through the full Finnish curriculum, expanding education options for internationally mobile families.

The change is part of Finland’s broader strategy to attract foreign talent and address workforce shortages by easing the transition for families relocating with children.

According to the education ministry, English-language upper secondary education will begin from August 2026, once education providers submit and receive approval for English curricula.

Currently, Finnish matriculation exams, the final-year secondary school assessments, are offered only in Finnish and Swedish, the country’s two official languages. However, under the new policy, students will also be able to take these exams in English from autumn 2028.

The English exam option is intended primarily for students who lack adequate proficiency in Finnish or Swedish but want to complete mainstream upper secondary schooling in Finland.

While some Finnish schools already offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, it is based on a separate global curriculum. The new English-language track under Finland’s national system will include the full range of standard upper secondary school subjects, aligning with local academic standards and pathways.