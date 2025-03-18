Foreign students face new language rules in Canada, but some get exemptions: This is what changes for Indians

The Canadian government has scrapped the field of study restriction for post-graduation work permits (PGWP) for college graduates, reversing a rule introduced in 2024. Initially imposed to regulate the international education sector, the restriction never applied to university graduates.

Larissa Bezo, CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), confirmed the change, stating that college degree holders will no longer need to meet specific study requirements to qualify for a PGWP.

New Language Requirements

From November 1, 2024, PGWP applicants must meet updated language benchmarks. University graduates—those earning a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree—must achieve at least Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 7 or Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC) 7 across all four language skills. College graduates will need a minimum of CLB 5 or NCLC 5.

The revised requirements apply to students pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree who obtained a study permit after November 1, 2024.

Exemptions and Special Cases

Students who started their programs before November 1, 2024, are exempt from the new language requirements. Flight school graduates also retain their eligibility for a PGWP without language or study restrictions. However, programs under curriculum licensing arrangements established after May 15, 2024, generally do not qualify for PGWP.

Work Permit Duration and Passport Validity

The length of the PGWP will depend on the duration of the completed study program:

8 months to 2 years: The work permit will match the program length.

2 years or more: Graduates can apply for a three-year work permit.

Students must also ensure their passport remains valid for the full PGWP duration. If a passport expires earlier, they will need to apply for an extension after renewal, requiring a paper application process.