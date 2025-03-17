'Think twice': Indian H-1B, green card, student visa holders warned as US ramps up detentions and delays

Indian nationals holding H-1B visas, student visas, and even green cards are reportedly being urged to stay put — or risk being locked out of the United States for months, if not longer. Immigration attorneys are raising red flags as visa policies tighten overnight and Indians face surprise detentions at US airports, even after years of legally living and working in America.

Related Articles

“Foreign nationals — especially those needing an H-1B or F-1 visa renewal — really need to think twice about leaving the US right now,” a Seattle-based immigration attorney was quoted as saying in a Times of India report, calling it a harsh but necessary warning.

Despite no official US travel ban on India, attorneys say Indian travelers are being hit with visa stamping delays, tougher airport screenings, and random detentions. For many, a trip home could turn into months-long exile — and in some cases, a permanent block on re-entry, regardless of prior approvals.

One of the biggest shakeups is a quiet change by the US Department of State that slashed eligibility for "dropbox" interview waivers. Until recently, most non-immigrant visa holders (except B visitors) could skip interviews if their visa expired within 48 months. Now, only those renewing the same visa type within the last 12 months qualify — leaving thousands scrambling for hard-to-get interview slots.

Students on F-1 visas moving to H-1Bs and workers whose H-1B visas expired over a year ago are now pushed to the back of the line, with no fast-track options and growing fears of being stranded abroad.

But the trouble runs deeper than scheduling nightmares. According to the report, immigration attorneys warn of a rising number of Indian nationals being trapped in "administrative processing" — unexplained security reviews and background checks — despite having multiple prior visa approvals. Some see this as the return of "extreme vetting" tactics reminiscent of the Trump era.

And an H-1B approval on paper is no guarantee. Lawyers say consular officers can still deny a visa and send cases back to USCIS for re-review, potentially leaving workers stuck overseas for at least four to six months.

With no relief in sight, immigration experts are advising employers and workers to set up remote work plans if travel can't be avoided.

Even green card holders aren't safe. Attorneys say more and more are facing secondary inspections and even overnight detentions by Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Some are pressured to give up their green cards on the spot. The most vulnerable? Elderly Indians who split time between the US and India to be with family, now finding themselves targeted for scrutiny.

Given the risks, attorneys are urging green card holders who’ve lived in the US for decades to apply for citizenship immediately — and stay grounded until they get that US passport.