Harvard makes tuition free for families earning under $200K: Do Indian families qualify?

For thousands of aspiring students, a Harvard education is no longer just a dream—it’s an achievable reality. In a landmark move, Harvard University has announced that starting in the 2025-26 academic year, undergraduate tuition will be free for students from families earning $200,000 or less annually.

This expansion marks one of the largest financial aid overhauls in the history of higher education, reinforcing Harvard’s mission to remove financial barriers for talented students.

Who qualifies?

Harvard’s new financial aid policy benefits families across different income levels:

Families earning $100,000 or less: Full coverage of tuition, housing, food, and fees. Plus, students get a $2,000 start-up grant in their first year and a $2,000 launch grant in their junior year.

Families earning $100,000–$200,000: Tuition is fully covered, though additional aid for housing and other costs depends on financial circumstances.

Families earning above $200,000: Financial aid is still available, but not guaranteed.

The new policy is applicable only for US natives.

Why is Harvard doing this?

Harvard President Alan M. Garber called the decision a long-term investment in accessibility.

"We want the most talented students to attend Harvard, regardless of their financial background. By removing tuition costs for most American families, we are ensuring that education remains a right, not a privilege."

Harvard’s move follows similar steps by Princeton and Stanford, which have also increased financial aid for middle-income families.

Harvard’s Growing Financial Aid Commitment

This policy change is the latest step in Harvard’s two-decade-long effort to expand financial aid:

2004: Launched the Harvard Financial Aid Initiative (HFAI), covering tuition for families earning $40,000 or less.

2012: Income threshold raised to $65,000.

2023: Full coverage for families earning $85,000 or less.

2025: The new threshold rises to $200,000, making Harvard tuition-free for most U.S. families.

The Ripple Effect on Higher Education

Harvard’s decision is expected to have widespread impact beyond its own campus:

More diverse student body: With financial barriers removed, students from different socioeconomic backgrounds will have greater access.

Pressure on other universities: Other elite institutions may be forced to expand financial aid to stay competitive.

Reduced student debt: As U.S. student loan debt surpasses $1.78 trillion, initiatives like this ease financial burdens for future graduates.

Admissions Still Fiercely Competitive

While tuition is now free for most students, Harvard’s acceptance rate remains below 4%. Admission still hinges on academic excellence, leadership, and extracurricular achievements.

For those who do get in, one thing is certain—financial worries will no longer stand in the way of attending one of the world’s most prestigious universities.