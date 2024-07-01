Indian students navigate visa challenges by applying to multiple universities abroad: Report

In response to a volatile international visa environment, Indian students are revolutionising their approach to pursuing higher education abroad.

Now, several such students with a range of academic and professional aspirations are attracted to multiple study abroad locations. They all have different benefits to offer, such networking possibilities, access to placement chances, and a variety of courses.

Considering these benefits along with the possibility of not qualifying for admission in just one university, a majority of India students apply to study in several different nations out of concern that they won't be able to take advantage of the possibility to attend reputable universities overseas.



A recent survey uncovered a seismic shift in behaviour, revealing that 91 percent of prospective Indian students are now applying to more universities globally, according to INTO University Partnerships. This strategic diversification aims to mitigate risks associated with unpredictable visa policies across different countries.

This surge reflects a strategy of "hedging bets" as students cast a wider net to optimise their chances of securing admission amidst stringent visa regulations.

Harshavardhini Nayyar from Chennai who is applying to US and Canada both for January 2025 intake told Business today, "With the increasing uncertainty around visa approvals, it's become crucial for us to apply to multiple countries and universities. The fear of facing rejection is high, and having a backup plan ensures that our dreams of studying abroad aren't dashed by a single setback. We are more desperate than ever to secure our future, and spreading our applications gives us a better chance to achieve our academic and career goals."

"Today's students are grappling with heightened uncertainties in the visa process. The unpredictability and delays in visa approvals have compelled many to adopt a multi-university application strategy," noted Subhakar Alapati, Founder Director of Global Tree.

"For families, this isn't merely an academic pursuit but a critical investment in their children's future amid global socio-economic pressures exacerbated by the pandemic."

Alapati further emphasised the post-pandemic surge in demand for international education, with applications doubling as families recognize the pivotal role of global academic opportunities in shaping future career paths. This surge underscores the resilience and determination of today's youth, necessitating expert guidance from education consultants to navigate complex application processes effectively.

Visa Regulations in Traditional Study Destinations:

Financially, the decision to apply to multiple universities bears a significant burden. The cumulative costs of application fees, consultancy charges, and associated expenses place substantial strain on families.

Countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia have long been popular choices for Indian students seeking quality education and international exposure. However, recent changes in visa regulations have made it increasingly challenging for Indian students to secure study permits in these countries.

For instance, the UK has imposed restrictions on family inclusion and limited the ability to switch from a student visa to a work visa without completing studies.

Similarly, Canada has capped the number of study permits approved each year and raised the financial requirements for international students.

On the other hand, the United States has introduced measures to combat immigration fraud by requiring Indian students to use information from their passports to set up visa appointments.

Australia has also raised the bar by mandating a minimum IELTS score and increasing the savings mandate for international students. The nation has also very recently doubledThese stringent visa regulations in traditional study destinations have prompted many Indian students to explore alternative options or even rethink their plans to study abroad.



Emerging Study Destinations:

Meanwhile, in response to the tightening of visa regulations in traditional study destinations, many Indian students are turning towards emerging countries that offer more favourable visa policies. Several European nations like Germany, France, Ireland and Italy have implemented relaxed visa regulations to attract international students, including those from India.

For instance, Ireland now offers a two-year post-study visa for international students, allowing them to stay in the country after completing their degree. France has introduced a five-year Schengen circulation visa for Indian alumni, providing them with extended opportunities for travel and work within the Schengen area.

In navigating this evolving landscape, universities that can adapt by offering compelling value propositions, including affordability, robust post-study prospects, and a diverse range of destinations, are poised to attract and retain the next generation of international talent.