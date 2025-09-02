New Zealand’s University of Otago launches scholarships of up to $45,000, student outreach for Indians

With Indian students accounting for 11% of all international enrolments in New Zealand and a 34% rise recorded nationally last year, the University of Otago is stepping up its engagement with India. The university itself saw a 45% increase in Indian enrolments in 2024 and is now offering new scholarships to support the growing demand.

In collaboration with OneStep Global, a market entry specialist for the higher education sector, Otago will host its inaugural Otago Experience Student Outreach initiative this September in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The events will allow students to meet faculty, explore courses across health sciences, business, humanities, and sciences, and gain insights into potential career pathways.

As part of its India-focused initiatives, Otago has introduced a suite of scholarships exclusively for international students, including Indian passport holders. Undergraduate scholarships start at NZD $15,000, while top academic achievers can receive packages worth up to NZD $45,000, including first-year residential college accommodation.

“This is a first-of-its-kind event, and it’s incredibly exciting,” said Hon Grant Robertson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Otago and former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our academics to meet students face-to-face, share insights, and help them envision their academic journey at Otago. We are proud of our long-standing relationships with Indian education partners, and this roadshow reflects the strength of that connection.”

Otago graduates consistently enjoy strong career outcomes, with 95% employed within six months of completing their degree and an average annual salary of NZD $87,400. Alumni work with leading organisations such as ANZ, Deloitte, Fonterra, and ASB Bank, and many have moved into leadership roles across business, healthcare, and government.

The events will also provide practical insights into studying and living in New Zealand, helping students make more informed decisions about their higher education journey.

“Whether in the health sciences, business, humanities, or natural sciences, our focus is always on quality teaching and an exceptional student experience,” said Associate Professor Aniruddha Chatterjee, Associate Dean International, Division of Health Sciences.

Located in Dunedin, New Zealand’s only true university city, Otago is home to over 20,000 students and is consistently ranked among the world’s most beautiful campuses. It is also New Zealand’s leading postgraduate research university and a national leader in educational performance, graduate outcomes, and teaching excellence.