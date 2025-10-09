Nine UK universities to open campuses in India, boosting educational ties with the UK

In a historic step toward strengthening educational ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that nine leading British universities, including the University of Southampton, will open campuses in India. The Gurugram campus of Southampton University is already up and running, with the first cohort of students now enrolled.

This move reflects India’s commitment to its National Education Policy 2020, providing Indian students access to world-class education without leaving the country. It also fosters collaborative research and academia-industry partnerships aimed at driving innovation and skill development.

Expansion Across Major Indian Cities

Five prestigious UK universities are set to establish campuses in key Indian cities. The University of Bristol, in addition to Southampton, has already received approval from the University Grants Commission to open an Enterprise Campus in Mumbai, welcoming its first batch of students in summer 2026.

A New Era in India-UK Educational Collaboration

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India from October 8–9 coincides with the unveiling of this new educational partnership. Both leaders reviewed progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the Vision 2035 roadmap—a 10-year plan designed to deepen ties in trade, innovation, technology, defence, and education.

This initiative marks a milestone in India-UK relations, with education becoming a key pillar. The opening of UK university campuses in India under the Vision 2035 roadmap aims to provide Indian students with global-standard education while promoting research and strengthening academia-industry linkages. It reinforces the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations, bringing world-class learning closer to home.