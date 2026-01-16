Canada freezes Post Work Graduate Program-eligible programs list, no changes for 2026

International students planning to study and work in Canada in 2026 now have clarity on a key immigration pathway. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has confirmed that it will not make any changes this year to the list of academic programs eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

The confirmation came through an update posted on IRCC’s website on January 15, 2026, effectively locking the current eligibility framework in place. As a result, no new fields of study will be added or removed from PGWP eligibility for the remainder of the year.

The decision marks a departure from earlier guidance. In 2025, the federal government had indicated that a major revision of eligible programs would take place in early 2026. That overhaul has now been deferred, giving students and institutions regulatory stability for the year ahead.

The PGWP allows eligible international graduates to work in Canada after completing their studies and is widely seen as a crucial stepping stone for those aiming for permanent residence, as it enables applicants to accumulate Canadian work experience.

In 2024, IRCC introduced a field-of-study requirement for certain PGWP applicants. Under this rule, some international students must complete programs tied to occupations facing long-term labour shortages in order to qualify for a work permit. The requirement largely applies to non-degree programs, such as certificates and diplomas.

Students graduating with a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree are exempt from the field-of-study restriction and remain eligible for a PGWP regardless of discipline.

What the 2026 freeze means for students

For prospective international students, the freeze removes uncertainty around program selection. Those enrolling in 2026 can rely on the existing eligibility list when choosing courses that align with post-study work plans.

At present, IRCC’s list includes 1,107 PGWP-eligible programs, spanning key sectors such as healthcare and social services, education, skilled trades, agriculture, STEM fields, and transport.

Graduates from colleges and other non-degree programs are advised to verify eligibility carefully, as PGWP approval depends on whether their course appears on IRCC’s approved list.

How students can check eligibility

Applicants enrolled in non-degree programs must review IRCC’s list of eligible Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes before applying for a study permit or a PGWP.

A CIP code is a six-digit identifier used to categorise post-secondary programs by discipline. Only programs linked to approved CIP codes qualify under the field-of-study rules.

Why this matters: context from 2025

In June 2025, IRCC expanded PGWP eligibility by adding 119 new fields of study, while 178 programs were removed. A month later, the government paused those removals until the next scheduled update, allowing all previously eligible programs to remain valid through 2025.

With the 2026 list now frozen, those 178 programs continue to qualify for PGWP eligibility throughout the year. Following the 2025 revisions, the total number of eligible programs rose from 920 to 1,107, a level that will now remain unchanged until at least the end of 2026.