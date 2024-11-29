These US Universities are providing tuition-free study programs: Can Indian students apply? Details here

In a significant move to combat the rising costs of higher education, five prominent universities in the United States have announced new tuition-free programs aimed at alleviating financial burdens for students from low- and middle-income families. As tuition fees continue to escalate, these initiatives reflect a growing commitment to making college more accessible for a wider range of students.

Starting in 2025, these programs will provide substantial financial relief, ensuring that cost is no longer a barrier to obtaining a degree. The universities involved include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Texas System, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Brandeis University, and the University of Massachusetts (UMass) System.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT is expanding its financial aid program, allowing students from families earning less than $200,000 annually to qualify for tuition-free education, up from the previous threshold of $140,000.

Families with incomes below $100,000 will receive comprehensive financial support covering tuition, room and board, books, and personal expenses, effectively making MIT cost-free for many students.

Currently, 35% of undergraduates at MIT pay no tuition, and this expansion is expected to increase that figure.

University of Massachusetts (UMass) System

The UMass System plans to enhance its financial aid offerings by fully covering tuition costs for families earning $75,000 or less.

This initiative aims to benefit the 92% of eligible students currently receiving support, closing the gap for the remaining 8%. Eligible students must be Massachusetts residents enrolled full-time in on-campus undergraduate programs.

University of Texas System

Beginning in the fall of 2025, the University of Texas (UT) System will waive tuition and mandatory fees for students from families earning $100,000 or less.

This policy will be implemented across all nine UT institutions, creating a unified financial aid framework to enhance accessibility for all students within the system.

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

CMU is set to introduce its CMU Pathway program in the 2025–26 academic year, offering tuition-free education for students from families earning $75,000 or less, according to the university's official website.

Additionally, families with incomes up to $100,000 will receive significant financial aid, helping to minimize student loan burdens.

Brandeis University

Starting in fall 2025, Brandeis University will provide full tuition coverage for undergraduates from families earning less than $75,000.

Families earning up to $200,000 will benefit from a 50% reduction in tuition, reinforcing the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment.