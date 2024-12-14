Troubles mount for Indian students in Canada: IRCC unexpectedly requests for crucial documents raises visa concerns 

Indian students studying in Canada are experiencing heightened anxiety after receiving emails from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) requesting the resubmission of critical documents, including study permits, visas, and educational records such as attendance and grades.

This unexpected request has sparked widespread concern among international students, many of whom possess visas valid for up to two years. The move comes as Canada tightens its immigration policies, introduces stricter financial requirements, and considers caps on student admissions to manage the influx of international students better.

"I was shocked when I received the email. My visa is valid until 2026, yet I was asked to submit all my documents again," said Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad who is currently studying in Surrey. "They even want proof of attendance and information about our part-time jobs," he added.

Last week, similar requests were reported among students from Punjab, with some being instructed to visit IRCC offices in person to authenticate their credentials.

The sudden influx of emails has left many students feeling uncertain about their future. "Many students are confused and worried. Some suspect this might lead to unnecessary delays or even rejections for those applying for jobs," noted Avinash Dasari, an undergraduate student from Hyderabad studying in Ontario. "We are already under pressure with our studies and limited job opportunities here; this only adds to the stress."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Canada is home to the largest number of Indian students, with approximately 420,000 enrolled, followed by the United States with around 330,000.

"I chose Canada for its welcoming environment, but this feels unfair," expressed Manisha Patel, a business management student from Adilabad studying in British Columbia. "I am already struggling to find an internship, which is mandatory in our final year. It feels like they do not want us here anymore."

Students are urging the IRCC to communicate clearly and address their concerns. Experts recommend prompt action on document submissions to avoid potential complications. "This move appears to be part of Canada's broader strategy to control the number of international students," said Mehbub Rajwani, an immigration consultant based in Toronto. "Caps and financial requirements being introduced are a clear signal. This may also be an attempt to filter out genuine students, as many change their designated learning institution (DLI) to one with fewer restrictions."

Rajwani cautioned that failure to comply with the document requests in a timely manner could lead to visa cancellations or future complications. "We recommend students stay calm and follow the instructions in the emails carefully."

