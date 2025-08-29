US DHS proposes ban on course changes for first-year F-1 visa students under new rules

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed new restrictions on F-1 student visas that could significantly limit international students' flexibility. Under the plan, undergraduate students would be prohibited from changing programs, majors, or education levels in their first year of study.

Exceptions may only be granted in cases such as school closures or prolonged disruptions due to natural disasters, according to a report by Fragomen.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Additionally, students completing a program at a certain level would not be allowed to return under F-1 status for another program at the same or a lower level. To enforce these changes, technical updates to the SEVIS system would be necessary, with the possibility of delays or suspensions if the implementation proves unfeasible.

The visa overhaul

These restrictions are part of a broader overhaul aimed at reforming visa allowances for immigrants, including international students. The proposed rule introduces fixed periods of stay for visa holders, with a maximum duration of four years and a brief grace period of 30 days. Students needing more time would face new paperwork, additional costs, and have to apply for extensions through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Advertisement

One significant change is the introduction of an immediate unlawful presence for students whose stay extends beyond the fixed admission period. Even slight delays could result in re-entry bans lasting three or ten years, increasing the risk of overstaying.

The removal of deference to previous approvals means that students with past extensions may now face additional scrutiny, paperwork, and potential denials. This move raises concerns about uncertainty in study plans and adds administrative challenges for students.

In case the rule is implemented, universities and students could face more paperwork, higher costs, and possible delays. Higher education institutions are expected to voice concerns during the upcoming 30-day public comment period, as the changes could impact their ability to attract and retain international students.