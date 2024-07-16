'30% rejection rate! New immigration rules creating trouble for students wanting to go abroad,' says Ankit Mehra of GyanDhan

New immigration rules make it tougher for students to move abroad for higher studies. Visa application fees have risen sharply in Australia (almost doubled), and the US and Canada capped the number of study permits issued. Stricter requirements and higher financial burdens are making it harder to get approved. Low-income families and students from developing countries are especially impacted.

While the new immigration rules may have long-term benefits in mind, they are currently presenting immediate challenges for students with international study aspirations. Ankit Mehra, CEO and Co-Founder of GyanDhan has shared a detailed breakdown of these key changes and their impact on aspiring international students.

BT: What recent changes have been seen around immigration rules?

AM: Recently, we've seen several significant changes in immigration rules that directly impact students planning to study abroad. In Australia, the visa application fee has almost doubled from Rs 39,000 to Rs 88,000, and stricter visa eligibility criteria have led to a visa rejection rate of about 30% in 2024, which was around 20% in 2023. The United States has also increased the fee for extending an H1B visa to approximately Rs 3.33 lakh. Even after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stepped down in the United Kingdom, the Graduate Route visa remains in place for now but may be in question in the future. This could be an immigration change in the coming future.

BT: Following the recent changes to immigration rules, what are you seeing in terms of their impact on applications for different visa categories (work, family, student, etc.)? Are there any specific groups that seem to be disproportionately affected?

AM: Based on recent changes in immigration rules, the short-term impact is particularly noticeable for students planning to study abroad in these countries. While it's understandable that these changes are made with a long-term vision intended to ultimately benefit students, they pose several immediate challenges. These include an increased financial burden due to higher visa application fees and more stringent proof of funds requirements, adding to the financial strain. Additionally, caps on study visas create more competition for available spots, making it tougher to secure a place. Stricter rules for post-graduation work permits also concern students nearing the completion of their courses.

Disproportionately affected groups include low-income families, who face stricter financial requirements for family visas, making reunification harder. International students from developing countries are burdened by increased fees and stringent visa rules. Asylum seekers and refugees in the U.S. find it more difficult to seek refuge and reunite with family due to tighter asylum rules. Although these challenges are manageable with effective planning, sudden changes can initially pose difficulties for students.

BT: Beyond the intended effects, have there been any unforeseen consequences of the recent changes in immigration processes, wait times, or other factors?

AM: The increase in visa application fees and stricter eligibility criteria for countries like the UK and Australia have resulted in longer waiting times and backlogs in visa processing due to more complex application processes. Additionally, the increased immigration health surcharge in the UK has led to a decline in applications from international students and skilled workers. Visa rejection rates have also risen in some countries; for example, New Zealand received approximately 5,000 study visa applications in the first quarter of this year, with almost half, around 2,000, being rejected due to stringent scrutiny processes. While we have observed these immediate impacts, the full extent of these unforeseen circumstances remains to be seen.

BT: Are there any rumours or talks about further immigration rule changes on the horizon? If so, what areas might they focus on (e.g., salary requirements, types of work visas offered)?

AM: The income requirement for spouse or partner visas will gradually increase. It has already been raised from £18,600 to £29,000 in 2024, with subsequent planned increases to £34,500 and eventually reaching £38,700 by spring 2025. Moreover, several countries are considering increasing the allowable part-time work hours for international students.

BT: Given the recent changes, what advice can you offer to people who are currently considering applying for visas, especially those in high-demand fields or with family reunification needs?

AM: Given the recent changes in immigration rules, some advice I would like to specifically give for students is to start considering increased visa costs and proof of funds while planning your studies abroad. This will help you estimate the total amount needed and ensure you secure the right amount of funding.

Continuously monitor work visa policies. This is crucial because economic conditions and immigration rules may change frequently. Staying updated will help you plan for the future more effectively. If you are about to apply for a visa, it is recommended to do so early. This provides a buffer period in case of any issues or delays in visa processing. Additionally, make it a habit to research immigration-related policy updates for your target country. Staying informed and taking timely action is key to navigating the complexities of immigration successfully.

BT: What long-term trends do you see shaping immigration policies in the coming years? Are there any specific challenges or opportunities we should be aware of?

AM: Long-term immigration policy trends will focus on economic needs, security, and demographic changes. Countries will prioritise skilled workers and students in STEM fields to drive growth, offering significant opportunities for these students. Security concerns will maintain rigorous visa requirements, complicating the application process but ensuring managed immigration. Ageing populations in countries like Germany and Japan may lead to favourable policies for young international students to address labour shortages. Challenges include increased costs and policy uncertainty, while opportunities lie in favourable work visas and potential pathways to residency. Staying informed and adaptable is crucial for students navigating these changes.