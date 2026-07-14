3,000 places, one last visa ballot: UK's India Young Professionals Scheme window opens July 21

Indian nationals hoping to live and work in the UK under the Young Professionals Scheme have one final window this year. The second and last ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa opens on July 21, 2026 and closes on July 23, a 48-hour entry period that determines who gets to apply.

Advertisement

The ballot opens at 1:30 pm IST on July 21 and closes at 1:30 pm IST on July 23. The UK government confirmed the dates in an update published on July 14. Successful applicants will be chosen through a random selection process, and the official ballot link will be made available on the UK government's India Young Professionals Scheme page.

What the scheme offers

The India Young Professionals Scheme allows eligible Indian nationals to live, work and study in the UK for up to two years. Entering the ballot is mandatory; there is no direct route to the visa application without it.

Who can enter

Any Indian citizen who meets the eligibility requirements for the YPS visa can enter the ballot. Entry is free, but applicants should only register if they genuinely intend to apply for the visa, which carries an application fee of £340, and if they meet all qualifying criteria, including holding an eligible qualification and having sufficient funds to support themselves.

Advertisement

To enter, applicants will need to provide their name, date of birth, passport details, a scan or photograph of their passport, phone number and email address. Only one entry per person is permitted; any duplicate entries will not be counted.

How many places are left

The UK has allocated 3,000 places under the scheme for 2026. Most of these were offered through the first ballot held in February. The remaining places will be allocated through this July ballot.

What happens if you are selected

Applicants chosen in the draw will receive an email within two weeks of the ballot closing, inviting them to submit a visa application. From the date of that invitation, they have 90 days to apply online, pay the visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge, and submit biometric information including fingerprints and a photograph. Those selected who choose not to proceed do not need to inform UK authorities.

Advertisement

If you are not selected

The ballot results are final and cannot be appealed. Unsuccessful applicants can enter future ballots if they continue to meet the scheme's eligibility requirements, though this is the last ballot for 2026.