Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Mahadev betting app case: ED arrests EBIX Chairman Vikas Garg

Mahadev betting app case: ED arrests EBIX Chairman Vikas Garg

Previously, the central agency seized assets worth ₹941 crore linked to Garg. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Divyesh Singh and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Mahadev betting app case: ED arrests EBIX Chairman Vikas GargThe seized assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares, and various other securities.

In a major update in the Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested EBIX Chairman Vikas Garg. Previously, the central agency seized assets worth ₹941 crore linked to Garg. 

According to a press release by the agency's Raipur Zonal Office, the assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The seized assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares, and various other securities.

Advertisement

The cases involve allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. Meanwhile, the Mahadev betting app scam's prime accused, Saurabh Chandrakar, has been traced in Oman and the Indian authorities have begun the process to extradite him.

Chandrakar was the promoter of the Mahadev betting app and is accused in the ₹6,000-crore scam. He was detained by the Royal Oman Police a few weeks ago based on an Interpol Red Notice issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate and Chhattisgarh Police. 

ED has attached assets worth ₹1,700 crore in connection with the case against him. The assets included luxury villas and high-end apartments in some of Dubai's most premium locations, including in the Burj Khalifa. 

In 2023, Saurabh Chandrakar's ₹200-crore wedding in Dubai made headlines as his family members arrived in private jets and the guest list included Bollywood celebrities. 

Advertisement

According to the ED, the Mahadev app functioned as an extensive international betting network that allegedly enabled illegal gambling through several online platforms and domain names, including Tiger Exchange, Gold365 and Laser247.

Investigators said the syndicate operated on a franchise model, with a network of "panels" and "branches" managed by associates across India, while its alleged masterminds, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, directed and controlled the operation from Dubai.

So far, the ED has arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case. The agency has also named 74 entities as accused across five charge sheets submitted before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today